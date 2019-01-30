By Marisa Wolfe
Army & Air Force Exchange Service
WACO — Around the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Waco Distribution Center, employees are finding rocks.
But these aren’t just any rocks — these are brightly-painted masterpieces with everything from holiday scenes to cat faces to inspirational sayings like “Spread your wings and fly.”
Each painted rock is placed with love by Yongie Raines, the distribution center’s assistant manager.
Based in Dallas, the Exchange is the Department of Defense’s largest military retailer, serving troops and their families with 2,700 department stores, convenience stores, food courts, malls and movie theaters, in 49 states and more than 30 countries. The Exchange’s distribution center in Waco, just off Interstate 35, moves 6 million cases of merchandise a year to stores throughout the Central United States.
Raines, who lives in Robinson, is one of millions of Americans getting in on the latest craze of spreading happy thoughts through hand-painted rocks. The idea is simple: Paint something inspiring or cheerful on a rock and leave it for someone else to find.
“I started hiding the rocks as a way to give morale boosters to people who may really need a lift and to be happy,” said Raines, who buys the rocks at landscaping businesses or finds them wherever she goes, then puts her creative talents to work. “Whenever I go on my routine walks around the warehouse, I’ll put rocks on the top of boxes, on shelves, in the backs of our trucks or in boxes of merchandise we’ll deliver to the stores.”
Raines’ foray into the trend started in July when her twin sister from Virginia inspired her to do something artsy. But Raines couldn’t figure out where to channel her creative talents. She began drawing, which led to painting. She found a YouTube video about painted rocks and stumbled upon the Rockin’ with Kindness channel.
Raines began painting and handing out rocks in September after joining Facebook groups Rockin’ with Kindness and Waco Rocks. Since then, she’s placed more than 100 rocks in rather easy-to-find spots, not just in the Waco Distribution Center but anywhere she goes; whether the grocery store, at restaurants or along the paths of her leisurely walks.
Some rocks take only a few minutes to design, while others with more intricate designs could take more than an hour, Raines said.
But the pleasure she derives more than offsets the work.
“There are just too many emotions to choose from when I see people finding my rocks and seeing their reactions — happiness, being thrilled, excited, thankful,” Raines said. “I’m a people person who wants to make other people happy. If the kind gesture of leaving a painted rock for someone to find with just a picture on it or with an inspirational quote and it makes their day, then my rock served its purpose.”
Exchange associates from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, to Fort Riley and McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas — all three nearly 600 miles away from the Waco — are finding Raines’ rocks.
Waco Distribution Center forklift driver Alana Nance has discovered nearly a dozen of Raines’ rocks around the warehouse.
“People walk around the warehouse with smiles on their faces and talk about the rocks,” Nance said. “When you do your job on a day-to-day basis, finding one of Yongie’s rocks really makes a difference.”
One of the rocks Nance found bore an inspirational message that said the person who finds the stone is capable of doing amazing things. The rock immediately added a bright spot to her workday, she added.
“Who would have thought,” Nance said, “that a simple rock would make that much of a difference?”
