Around 300 family, friends, fellow soldiers and members of the communities surrounding Fort Hood attended a celebration of life ceremony Monday for Sgt. James G. Johnston.
Johnston, assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood, was killed during a Taliban attack in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan on June 25. Family, friends and soldiers who served with Johnston spoke during the celebration about their memories of the soldier all called a “natural leader.”
“I first met James at the end of 2014, and his hair immediately caught my attention,” recalled Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the 79th’s senior enlisted advisor, who first met Johnston when the two were stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. “I started talking to this young man and his personality kept me standing there. I approached him, expecting to chew some calf, tell him to get a haircut, and ended up walking away, bewildered, how such a young man could have already established such a sense of purpose ... a sense of meaning.”
Silva said he next met the young soldier when Johnston was stationed at Fort Hood with his battalion.
“The only thing that changed was that his personality had gotten even bigger. His ego had gotten a little bigger, too, and his hair was a little longer,” he said, eliciting chuckles from those who knew Johnston well. “But he could back it up — he was a professional. He came here knowing the mission he would be a part of.”
The command sergeant major said he spoke to Johnston before the deployment to make sure he was ready for what was to come.
“He wasn’t going to let anything stand in the way of his ability to serve his country,” Silva said. “He knew, when he got there (Afghanistan), when he heard the sounds of the guns he was going to be the soldier running toward it.”
Sgt. Johnston’s wife Krista Johnston — pregnant with the couple’s first child — thanked those who attended the celebration for coming out to honor her husband.
“He took in many of you as family — I know you all thought you were just friends, but as soon as he took you guys in, you became family to him,” Krista Johnston said. “I just want to thank you all for being here today.”
After those who wished to speak about James Johnston had their say, an honor detail from the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fired three volleys in a 21-gun salute to honor the fallen soldier. Spc. Paul Roberts, with the 1st Cavalry Division Band, played taps.
The honor detail then moved inside and carefully folded the flag covering James Johnston’s coffin before handing it over to Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the 1st Cavalry Division deputy commanding general for maneuver, who presented the flag to Krista Johnston “on behalf of a grateful nation.”
Flags were also presented to James Johnston’s father, Richard Johnston, and mother, Meghan Billiot.
Services were provided by Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
