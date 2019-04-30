FORT HOOD — Local soldiers were field-testing a new Army route clearance vehicle on Tuesday.
The Husky Mounted Detection System 2 and Explosive Hazard Pre-detonation Roller are designed to improve the ability of route clearance patrols to find and neutralize explosive hazards while decreasing risk to the soldiers conducting their route clearance missions, according to Fort Hood’s Operational Test Command, which is in charge of the testing.
Soldiers from the 937th Engineer Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade have already been training with the systems prior to testing with the Operational Test Command.
They are testing to determine how “effective, suitable, and survivable” the vehicle is, “and is another step in the Army’s continual modernization of its equipment, using what soldiers learn during combat, and translating it into improved battlefield capabilities through operational testing,” according to Operational Test Command.
