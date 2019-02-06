Weekend searches
for missing fisherman
BELTON — Another extensive search for missing Lake Belton fisherman Scott Weinhold was to be conducted throughout the weekend, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Brandt Bernstein said Friday.
Shoreline and lake searches were the major emphases of the U.S. Corps of Engineers and game wardens last week as the two agencies divided the day in half to maximize the search resources.
Meanwhile, Weinhold’s mother has raised questions regarding the incident and contacted federal and military investigators.
Jennifer Florin said “some suspicious things are going on here.” She said contacted the FBI and the Army Criminal Investigation Division and “spilled her guts,” she said. She told them she believed there is a lot more to this investigation and that it needs to be examined.
Florin said no one seems “to be recognizing the red flags that are going up.”
FME News Service
Fort Hood’s 3rd Cav Regiment returns from Iraq
Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment uncased the regimental colors to symbolize its return from a nine-month mission in Iraq at Abrams Physical Fitness Center late night on Jan. 29.
About 300 of the troopers, including 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander Col. Jonathan Byrom, were welcomed back by family and friends during the ceremony.
They spent the last nine months in Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, joining most of the regiment which already returned to Fort Hood.
About two more flights of troopers from the regiment are still on their way back, and should be back to Fort Hood by this week, officials said.
Approximately half of the regiment’s 4,300 soldiers deployed to the region and helped in the mission to destroy the Islamic State group.
Herald Staff
Free child support modification clinic for veterans and active duty
KILLEEN — Metroplex Veterans Legal Services will conduct the first Veterans Child Support Modification Clinic in Killeen on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. The clinic is a partnership with the HEROES program of the Attorney General of Texas and Metroplex Veterans Legal Services. The Attorney General of Texas’ Child Support Division HEROES program provides veterans and their dependants with enhanced, personalized assistance in addressing child support matters. The Veterans Child Support Modification Clinic will provide active duty service members and veterans with pro bono legal consultations with legal professionals who have the expertise to correctly identify veterans’ specific modification issues and help them understand the processes and challenges in addressing them.
The clinic will be held at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, located at 300 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen. Veterans and active duty service members must register online in advance of the clinic at centraltexas.veteranslegalservices.us.
Local nonprofit brings new, free mental health course to area
Killeen based non-profit Bring Everyone in the Zone is a place where many residents can receive food, clothing, school supplies, financial assistance and free peer-based counseling for local area veterans and their families.
Now the organization is connecting patrons with another mental-health resource.
With the help of a contract through Central County Services, Bring Everyone in the Zone conducted a mental health first-aid training session, free of charge, this week.
“Most people avoid people when they are having a mental health issue. People tend to not offer them any consideration, probably because they are afraid of them.” said Bring Everyone in the Zone Director Maureen Jouett during Wednesday’s training session in downtown Killeen.
Mental-health first-aid training gives people the tools for recognizing signs of mental illness and responding appropriately.
Lana Husband
U.S. to send more to troops
to Mexican border
WASHINGTON — The Defense Department will send about 3,750 more troops to U.S.-Mexico border, raising the number of active-duty troops there to about 4,350, the Pentagon said Sunday.
The troops will provide support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, including a mobile surveillance capability through the end of September, and they will lay about 150 miles of concertina wire between ports of entry, the Defense Department said in a statement.
“Additional units are being deployed for 90 days, and we will continue to evaluate the force composition required to meet the mission to protect and secure the southern border,” the Pentagon said. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan approved the additional border support Jan. 11.
The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 31 that more than 3,500 active-duty troops would be sent to the border, citing Rep. Adam Smith, D-Washington, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Tribune News Service
American Legion seeks Pentagon action on N.Y. WWII unknowns
ALBANY, New York — American Legion officials are calling on New York lawmakers to request the Pentagon exhume the Long Island graves of sailors killed in a World War II ship explosion in an attempt to identify the fallen servicemen.
The American Legion’s New York state organization approved a resolution in early January that seeks the state Legislature’s and New York congressional delegation’s help in persuading the Department of Defense to exhume remains buried as unknowns in Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale.
“You don’t leave a former comrade behind. To me that’s what they did. They didn’t identify these people and get them home,” Gary Schacher, commander of the American Legion New York Department, told The Associated Press Thursday.
Four graves are known to contain the remains of some of the 136 sailors killed when the USS Turner exploded and sank near the entrance to New York Harbor on Jan. 3, 1944. The total number of sailors buried in each grave isn’t known. Each gravestone is engraved with the words “Unknown U.S. Sailor” and the date of the sinking.
Navy officials said internal explosions of unknown origin sank the destroyer, which had just returned from convoy duty in the Atlantic Ocean. An exact cause for the explosion was never determined. About 150 sailors survived the blast.
The Associated Press
