DoD identifies Army casualty
The Department of Defense announced Friday the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock, 26, of Spearman, Texas, died Jan. 17, 2019, in Landstuhl, Germany, as a result of injuries sustained from small arms fire during combat operations on Jan. 13, 2019, in Jawand District, Badghis Province, Afghanistan.
Meddock was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
DoD identifies three Operation Inherent Resolve casualties
The Department of Defense announced Friday the deaths of one soldier, one sailor and one DoD civilian who were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
The deceased are:
Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida. Farmer was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York. Kent was assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 66, based at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.
DoD civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri. Wirtz was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.
Farmer, Kent and Wirtz died Jan. 16, 2019, in Manbij, Syria, as a result of wounds sustained from a suicide improvised explosive device.
The incident is under investigation.
Patients are covered throughout partial government shutdown
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia — Tricare beneficiaries will not see a lapse in coverage due to the partial government shutdown. The shutdown has impacted allotments used by some Tricare patients — retirees and dependents of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Public Health Service and the commissioned corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — to pay their enrollment fees and dental premiums.
If you are a retiree or eligible dependent of one of these organizations who pays by allotment, you will not be disenrolled for nonpayment.
Beneficiaries can still enroll during the shutdown. Contact your regional contractor or the Tricare Dental Plan contractor. Beneficiaries can visit www.tricare.mil for more information.
For information on how the shutdown affects the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) dental and vision allotment payments, visit www.benefeds.com.
Ribbon cutting held for new women veterans’ RISE Program at Waco VA
WACO — Central Texas Veterans Health Care System held a ribbon cutting for a new women veterans’ Recovery In Supportive Environment (RISE) Program at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center located in Waco on Tuesday.
The program, formerly known as the Women’s Trauma Recovery Unit (WTRU), was housed in a mixed gender environment in the Domiciliary in Temple. To provide a more secure healing environment for the treatment of women veterans, the decision was made late last year to re-locate the unit to Building 7 on the Waco Campus. In addition to providing a more conducive healing environment to treat military sexual trauma, services will be expanded for the treatment of combat trauma and substance use disorders as well as address vocational rehabilitation needs.
The unit was redesigned with the specific needs of female veterans in mind to focus on increased security but in a homelike environment. An in-house construction team renovated the space for the new unit, and donations were made by First Nation Group, LLC/Jordan Reses Supply Company to provide comforter sets, lamps and other items to help decorate the area.
The newly renovated space will initially treat 15 women veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma with plans to expand to 30 beds mid-year.
