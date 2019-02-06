By David A. Bryant
Fort Hood Herald
About 15 Texas state legislators and several dozen staff members toured Fort Hood on Friday and had the opportunity to find out what it’s like to be a soldier.
Post officials gave the state lawmakers the chance to meet soldiers, see and handle equipment and participate in simulator exercises at the Warrior Skills Training Center.
“I think it’s an excellent opportunity. It’s a rare opportunity where we can show them our daily job, how soldiers train and how we use this facility here,” said Cpl. Oscar Quevedo, one of the soldiers teaching room-clearing techniques at the WSTC. “We appreciate that they came out here.”
Quevedo, originally from Cuba but now a soldier with 418th Transportation Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, said having lawmakers see what soldiers do on a daily basis helps them when it comes to crafting laws that will affect military communities.
“Now they’re seeing first hand what we do, how we defend this country and how we train as we fight,” he said. “That’s why we always put training first, and it’s good that they come here so they can see how we perform.”
State Sen. Dr. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, said she had a wonderful time meeting the soldiers and seeing what they do to stay “battle ready.”
“As a state legislator, there is no better experience than seeing first hand what our soldiers need and what they do every day,” she said. “It gives us ways to be more effective in helping them, and be sure we protect Fort Hood as the great asset it is for Texas and the country.”
Buckingham, whose Senate District 24 includes both Fort Hood and Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, said the simulations she participated in helped her understand just how stressful a job soldiers have, and how well-trained and prepared they have to be in order to perform their duties.
For state Rep. Dr. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, the chance to tour Fort Hood was a great opportunity, as his House District 54 includes much of Killeen.
“It’s still very humbling to come onto the Great Place and experience a day with those fine young people who (Lt.) Gen. (Paul) Funk (II) called the ‘next greatest generation,’” he said. “I believe it 100 percent. The technology and the simulations, the equipment, is awe-inspiring, but the young people who serve this country are really what hit my heart, and it’s important that we take that message back to Austin and we support them in every way we can.”
Buckley said it was exciting to learn that approximately 7,000 soldiers who separate from the military every year from Fort Hood want to stay in Texas. He added that Fort Hood provides 25 percent of the $100 billion that military installations in Texas provide annually in economic impact for the state of Texas at approximately $24.5 billion a year.
It was the soldiers he met, however, who had the biggest impact on him.
“My biggest takeaway is that I will sleep a little better tonight knowing the quality of folks who are serving,” he said.
