One of three Bell County residents was sentenced Jan. 22 for her role in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Melissa Sebek, 55, of Temple, who pleaded guilty in federal court to theft of government property, was sentenced to five years federal probation and $50,189 restitution, according to the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas. Sebek is owner and operator of MS Bookkeeping Services.
Sebek’s attorney, Chris K. Gober of San Antonio, said she is also required to do 240 hours of community service and has other probationary terms.
She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense in Judge Jeffrey C. Manske’s courtroom and on Oct. 16, 2018 waived her right to a trial by jury.
She joined her husband, Christopher Sebek, 55, and Jeffrey Pearson, 55, of Killeen, in their conspiracy to divert government property and money so it could be used for personal gain. The trio was charged for defrauding the Temple VA of about $250,000. Christopher Sebek pleaded guilty Oct. 23, 2018 to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government and one count of theft of government property, as did Pearson. Both will be sentenced March 13 in Manske’s court.
