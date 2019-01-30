By David A. Bryant
Fort Hood Herald
KILLEEN — The silence of the Monday morning air was shattered as the three riflemen fired their weapons in three, measured volleys. As “taps” began to play, those who never served in the military placed their hands over their hearts as active-duty service members and veterans from all branches rendered a hand salute.
A trio of small civilian aircraft performed the missing man formation in the traditional military style, one peeling off to honor the departed.
People from all over the state had gathered at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Monday to lay to rest U.S. Air Force veteran Joseph Walker. The veteran, who served from September 1964 to September 1968, died at age 72 with no family or friends available to bury him.
So the call went out by the Texas General Land Office, the Herald, multiple news stations and even U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for Texans to come stand in as his family. The Herald’s original Facebook post on Friday, Jan. 25, had already been shared 1,460 times by Monday.
And at least 2,000 responded, according to cemetery staff. Many more said on Facebook they were unable to attend due to the long lines to get in for the funeral. The funeral — scheduled for 10 a.m. sharp — had to be postponed for 20 minutes to allow time for everyone to make it to the viewing area.
III Corps passed on the word to all Fort Hood units so the troops could attend.
“It was put out that this veteran had no family or friends and we were called on to support him,” said Staff Sgt. Brian Walters, a soldier with 48th Chemical Brigade. “I think it’s our duty to support veterans in this kind of situation.”
A formation of airmen from Fort Hood’s 3rd Air Support Operations Group and 3rd Weather Squadron attended in dress uniforms, led by Air Force Col. Charles Drouillard, 3rd ASOG commander. Several dozen Fort Hood soldiers came to pay their respects as well.
“I think this is a true testament,” Drouillard said. “You see all the people here who came basically all found out about (the funeral) in the last 48 hours. I think we’ve done him a great service here by getting the guys not only from Fort Hood, but from Lackland (Air Force Base) down in San Antonio to come up for this.”
While the airmen were there to honor a fellow Air Force veteran, Walker’s branch of service made no difference to the many troops and veterans from across the services who attended, Drouillard said.
“It’s just a testament to the bond we share as military members,” he said. “I dont’ know him from ... the next person down the street, but I know that he served. So I knew what he stood for, so I’m going to take the time out of my day to honor his service.”
The response by people from as far away as Dallas, Houston and San Antonio was completely unexpected by state officials in charge of the funeral.
“It’s completely overwhelming,” said Karina Erickson, Texas General Land Office communications director. “This is something you kind of hear about on the news, and you don’t really expect to be a part of it. You don’t expect the community to turn out in such numbers for someone that they don’t know.
“It really sends the message that this is Texas, and we don’t leave our veterans behind.”
The General Land Office, which oversees the Veterans Land Board, runs the state’s four veteran cemeteries designed to complement the four national veteran cemeteries located throughout the state.
Because of the large crowd, the Killeen Police Department was required to direct traffic after the funeral — although it still took some attendees nearly an hour to leave the cemetery,
The sheer number of people in attendance was a testament to the power of social media to reach people. Thanks to the exposure being picked up by multiple media outlets, a family member was able to find out about the funeral.
Although the family member, believed to be a step-daughter, could not make it in time to see the funeral, the cemetery was able to present her with Walker’s flag, said Erickson.
“We were very happy to have been able to present the family with the flag,” she said. “For us, we were able to reunite the family with their loved one, show them where their burial plot is. That’s one of the greatest rewards of doing this.”
Those who attended the funeral, many of whom were veterans themselves, said they believed it was just the right thing to do.
“That’s what we’re about — we’re all veterans and we should be here for one another,” said retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Will Thomas, one of the attendees. “It didn’t matter he was Air Force, it just mattered he was a veteran. That’s the bottom line. When it comes down to it, we don’t look at what branch you were, what rank — you’re a veteran.”
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
