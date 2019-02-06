By David A. Bryant
Fort Hood Herald
KILLEEN — The VII Corps Desert Storm Veterans Association will host their 28th Anniversary Reunion Weekend at the Shilo Inn in Killeen Feb. 22 to 24.
The reunion will include a visit to Fort Hood with a command brief from III Corps and a memorial service honoring the 111 U.S. and British soldiers assigned to VII Corps who were killed during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
“We all are looking forward to holding our VII Corps Desert Storm Veterans Association annual reunion for the second straight year in Fort Hood and Killeen, Texas,” said retired Gen. Frederick M. Franks, the commander of VII Corps during Desert Storm. “We all remember the great reunion last year and how grateful we are to III Corps for welcoming us back this year.”
Remarks during the memorial will be made by retired Lt. Gen. Randy House, who led the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, during Desert Storm. The 1st Cavalry Division was a major subordinate command to VII Corps during the war.
III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II is scheduled to be the guest speaker during the annual reception and dinner.
“I want to personally invite all VII Corps veterans and families who live in this part of Texas to join us 22 to 24 February to commemorate our victory 28 years ago as part of the Coalition to liberate Kuwait,” Franks said. “To continue to honor and remember those of our ranks who ‘gave that last full measure of devotion’ at our memorial service and at our Memorial Tree planted on Fort Hood, and to visit Fort Hood and learn about today’s great Army and soldiers. “
Total cost for attendees is $75 per person. For more information and to register for the reunion, visit desertstormvets.org. The Shilo Inn is located at 3701 W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
