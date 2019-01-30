Last week I was able to spend some quality time in person and on the phone with some amazing Army spouses.
These are very special ladies that really have made my time here at Fort Hood.
They are seasoned in the ways of the Army, from protocol to serving our Army families in the best ways possible. They have all been living this Army life a little bit longer than me. I always feel like a sponge when I am spending time with them, because I try and soak up everything that I wasn’t so sure about or that I didn’t know about. Truthfully, I just try and soak in all in their wisdom.
Even after eight years, I still some times feel like an outsider in this community. I didn’t grow up as a military spouse or family member. I married my service member later in life after he had completed his early years in the service and served for about 15 years.
There have been times that spouses haven’t always been as welcoming as the lovely ladies I surround myself with.
From that, I am reminded to envelope and serve as a welcome wagon for every new military family I meet, no matter how long they have been serving this great nation and our Army families.
I continue to learn about innovative ways to care for our Army families. I take what I have learned from the amazing military spouses that surround me and to do what I can. I do what is right for my family. I do everything I can for our Army families.
Everyone is on a different playing field and we do the very best we can. This is what every military spouse should know. Take care of your family. Do what is right for your family. Give back and serve in ways that work for your family.
There are some responsibilities that come with being the spouse of service member. And let me tell you, I take great pride in them. I absolutely love showing our military families how important they are. This comes in lots of shapes and forms — sometimes it is with a specific event such as a hail or farewell, sometimes it’s with a meaningful conversation at a unit function. Other times is with a small token to just say “thank you” for a being a part of our Army family.
I can remember my first experience with a military function. My then-fiancé and now-husband was getting ready to deploy and there was an awards ceremony. His battalion commander at the time and spouse were so kind to me. I remember at that event she was handing out small gifts to all the spouses in attendance, and she had one for me.
I was so touched by that fact. It wasn’t the gift itself, but the thoughtfulness of making me feel a part of the Army family, even though we weren’t yet married and we were still geographically separated.
I will be forever grateful to both of them for showing me the love of being part of an Army famiy. I am thrilled that they are still a part of our lives and dear friends.
I take that feeling with me in every interaction I have with our military families, especially the newer military spouses. I remember feeling daunted, and I was well into my adult years. Our younger Army spouses must feel the same way. Some with a little or a lot more trepidation.
So as you are meeting our new military families, take a moment for them to answer their questions or give them the warmest of welcomes. You are making a difference and shaping the future generation who will be serving our Army families.
Our military families truly make this the “Great Place.”
Reena O’Brien is a military spouse and Herald correspondent. She lives on Fort Hood.
