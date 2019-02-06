Feb. 14
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892: Valentine’s Day Steak Night is at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. The cost is $15 for singles and $25 for couples. The post is at 201 Vfw Drive in Harker Heights. For more information, call 254-699-7189.
Feb. 23
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892: Mardi Gras celebration begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 23. The post is at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights. For more information, call 254-699-7189.
April
Casting for Recovery’s April 2019 retreat: Open to Texas women veterans or active-duty women in any stage of treatment or recovery from breast cancer. The retreat is inclusive of all five service branches (including National Guard and reservists with “active duty” status). Veterans must have a discharge status of honorable or general under honorable conditions. For more information, contact Susan Gaetz at 512-940-0246 or susan.gaetz@castingforrecovery.org. The application form can be found at castingforrecovery.org/mil/.
Ongoing
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74:Beginning Feb. 11, Chapter 74 will be open for assistance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Call 254-248-0048 for questions. The chapter is at 528 State School Road in Gatesville.
Disability claims: The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74 will have its chapter service officer available to assist veterans with Veterans Affairs disability claims. Assistance is by appointment only. If you are in need of help filling out an filing your VA claims, contact Dianne Clarke at 254-216-1795. Call between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday in order to schedule an appointment.
Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary: The Auxiliary is looking for spouses, children, grandchildren, grandparents, widows, widowers and siblings of anyone awarded the Purple Heart Medal by the armed services of the United States. The Auxiliary supports patriots, veterans, their family members and Gold Star families. They are looking for others who want to give back to those who haven given so much for this country. A lifetime membership costs $50.
CENTEX Unit 1876: Anyone interested in joining can contact the unit president, Doris Williams, at drswllms62@gmail.com. The Auxiliary meets the third Saturday of the month at 699 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights. The auxiliary hosts an annual tea in the fall, participates in the POW/MIA Ceremony, the Veterans Day Parade, the Memorial Day Parade, wreath laying for veterans, the Purple Heart Ball, VA hospital activities, Toys for Tots and more.
Military order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary Unit 1876: To find out more information, email drswllms62@gmail.com.
Tobacco cessation classes: Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Health Promotion office offers Freedom from Tobacco cessation classes at 9 a.m. every Wednesday for all active duty military, family members, retirees and DoD civilians. Tricare beneficiaries do not need a referral to participate in the program. Classes are in the Health Promotion office located at the Army Wellness Center in Building 12019, Old Ironsides and 31st Street, suite 500. To register for an upcoming class or for more information, call 254-288-8488.
The Central Texas Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 222: Meets at the association’s post at 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday of the month. The post is at 508 Park St., Killeen.
Drivers needed: The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is seeking volunteer van drivers interested in transporting veterans in the Killeen area to and from scheduled appointments at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Transportation for veterans from outlying areas, such as Killeen, is provided through a van fleet donated in collaboration with area Disabled American Veterans organizations and its members. Personnally-owned vehicles are not used to transport veterans. Volunteers must meet qualifications for drivers, such as a valid driver’s license, proof of current insurance, a safe driving record and a background check. Applicants must also pass a physical examination. Volunteers are eligible for meals, flu shots and an extensive volunteer recognition program. For more information, contact the Voluntary Service Office at 254-743-0515 or 254-743-0740.
Scholarship: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 Auxiliary is participating in the Nursing Scholarship Program for the Department of Texas VFW Auxiliary. This year the state will give out three scholarships. First place will be $2,000, second place $1,500 and third place $1,000. Submit a double-spaced typewritten 300 words or less essay on “Having chosen the career in nursing, what impact do you feel you can have on veterans and their families.” The winners will be invited to the Department Convention in June to receive the scholarship and be introduced to the Great VFW Auxiliary of Texas. The information and application have to be received at the Department of Texas no later than May 1. Any nursing student who is accepted as a nursing senior for the fall 2018 academic session qualifies as long as the applicant is attending a Texas college or university and is an American citizen with a GPA of 3.0 or better. A current transcript is required for verification. Application forms and instructions may be obtained from VFW Post 8577 Auxiliary Chairman Joyce Weideman at 254-383-8809.
Bingo: The Community Events and Bingo Center offers bingo six days a week, reoccurring special events, along with computer handsets, display monitors and several stations to replenish bingo supplies. Over $3,700 in cash prizes are paid out daily. One jackpot starts at $10,000, another at $3,000 and another begins with a percent of the first day’s play; in addition to progressive game numbers that go up weekly. The state-of-the-art facility is also capable of accommodating private parties and functions of up to 450 guests. Bingo is offered Tuesday through Saturday; doors open at 5 p.m., with bingo from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; on Sunday, doors open at noon, with bingo from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The center is at building 50012, Clear Creek Road, behind the AAFES gas station. For more information, call 254-532-9253 or 254-532-9263.
Roller Derby Recreation League: Come out and join the Fort Hood Hell on Wheels All Girl Roller Derby Recreation League. The league is free to join and is open to female Defense Department ID card holders 16 years old and older. Females under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian present at all times. Skaters are required to provide their own equipment during league practice and bouts. The league meets from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Health Promotions Aerobics and Skating Center, building 324 on 37th Street. All skill levels will be accommodated. For more information, call 254-285-5372.
Zumba: Classes are from 1 to 2 p.m. and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center; from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the West Fort Hood Gym; and from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center.
Spin: Classes are from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Grey Wolf Physical Fitness Center, at 58th Street and Old Ironsides Avenue.
Yoga: Classes are from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Beginners’ yoga is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Classes are subject to change and are at the Applied Fitness Center, building 12018, 33rd Street at Old Ironsides Avenue. For more information, call 254-287-8219.
By Appointment
Counseling: Bring It In the Zone is now hosting SMART Recovery Group/Individual Counseling Sessions in Killeen. This is a cognitive behavioral approach to therapy helping individuals become free from dependence of any substance using a four-point program. Call Jennifer Coleman at 254-458-1329 for individual appointments, questions or comments.
Every Tuesday
Just Stressed Out: Support group for female spouses or caregivers of active-duty or service members with post-traumatic stress disorder, active-duty female service members or veterans with PTSD. Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 717 N. Fourth St., suite B in Killeen. Park in the Bell County Human Services lot. For more information, contact Maureen Jouett at mail@bringeveryoneinthezone.org.
Every Thursday
Support Group: Open to any kind of trauma survivors and caregivers. Hosted by Darnall Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, the group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Darnall chapel. For more information, contact Chaplain S.R. Handy at 254-288-8849 or 254-288-8850.
Thursday Music Mix: From 3 to 8 p.m., enjoy pool, shuffleboard, popcorn and finger foods on covered patio decks as you listen to a live DJ at Backbone NCO Lounge, building 194 on 37th Street. The event is free and open to all 18 and older. For more information, call 254-532-5073.
1st and 3rd Thursday
Survivors of suicide support group: Anyone impacted by suicide is invited to meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month in Belton. For more information email sos_gfh@yahoo.com.
3rd Monday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 Auxiliary: Monthly meetings start at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the VFW Post 8577 at 1506 Veterans Ave, Copperas Cove. Any questions call Juanita Workman at 254-652-9080 or Barbara Moore at 806-332-8753.
Transition Assistance Program Job fairs:
Feb. 6: Vocational/Technical Skills Education Fair, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Soldier Development Center, building 33009.
June 18: Fort Hood SFL-TAP Mega Career Fair, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Club Hood, building 5764, 24th Street.
Seminars at the Soldier for Life: TAP Center starting at 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted, are:
Feb. 12: Small Business Development Center, Education Center, room H-122.
Feb. 13: Dress for Success Seminar, Presenting yourself to employers, from 9 to 10 a.m., Education Center, room H-122.
Feb. 13: Interview Techniques/Salary Negotiations, from 10 a.m. to noon, Education Center, room H-122.
Feb. 14: Starting a Business Seminar, Buying an Existing Business or Franchise, Education Center, room C-206.
Feb. 28: Starting a Business Seminar, Business Finance/Bankrolling Your Business, Education Center, room C-206.
March 13: Dress for Success Seminar, Presenting yourself to employers, from 9 to 10 a.m., Education Center, room H-122.
March 13: Interview Techniques/Salary Negotiations, 10 a.m. to noon, Education Center, room H-122.
March 14: Starting a Business Seminar, Being your own Boss, Education Center, room C-206.
March 28: Starting a Business Seminar, Business Plan Basics, Education Center, room C-206.
