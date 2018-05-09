May 11
Spouse Appreciation Day: Military Spouse Appreciation Day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at Club Hood.
Activities include free eyelash applications, color matching foundations, free men and women bath, makeup and skin care samples, trying items from all your beauty brands, free childcare reservations and much more.
To register or more information, visit heb.com/HOOD.
May 13
Mother’s Day Brunch: Club Hood is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch at 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3 p.m. May 13. The event is open to all. Must RSVP by May 10. Cost is $21.95 for adults, $7.95 for kids aged 5-12 and free for children 4 and under. For more information, call 532-5073, 532-5329 or go to hood.army.mwr.com.
May 16
Crossed Sabers Chapter: The second quarter meeting of the Crossed Sabers Chapter, 1st Cavalry Division Association, has been changed from May 25 to May 16 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held on Fort Hood, Building 37014, in the 2nd Battalion. 12th Cavalry Regiment conference room on Clear Creek Road. The topics of discussion will be fundraising, supporting community events, committees and how to improve membership.
For more information, contact the chapter office at 254-547-6537/7019.
May 17
Rodeo Killeen: The Celebrate Killeen Festival will present its Military Appreciation Night on May 17 at the Killeen Special Events Center & Killeen Rodeo Grounds, located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Active duty, National Guard, Reserves and their dependents with a military identification card get in free. Military ID card holders will get a free barbecue dinner at 6 p.m. The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment will put on a show at 7:15 p.m.
Pacific Heights Dance Express: The Pacific Heights Dance Express has been asked by the 3rd Brigade Combat Team and Fort Hood Equal Opportunity to perform as part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month on May 17.
The group is also gearing up for its Central Texas Aloha Festival set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 30 at Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
For more information, call 254-702-0624 or email pacificheights@hot.rr.com.
May 26
Heroes Night Out: The Heroes Night Out Veterans Resource Center. a 501 (c)(3) charity, will host its annual Military Appreciation BBQ May 26 at the Reunion Ranch in Georgetown. The event is free to all cctive duty military, veterans and their family members.
Heroes Night Out provides transitioning military/veterans with resources to benefits, educational benefits counseling, job placement and more. The center also provides family friendly events throughout the year.
The event will offer free brisket, chicken, sausage and hotdogs plates with all the sides, and is one of the largest military events in Texas with more than 3,750 attending in 2017.
Veteran-friendly businesses still have the opportunity to set up booths for a fee of $250.00.
The Reunion Ranch is located at 850 County Road 255 in Georgetown. For more information visit www.heroesnightout.org.
Ongoing
Tobacco cessation classes: Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Health Promotion office offers Freedom from Tobacco cessation classes every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for all active duty military, family members, retirees and DoD civilians. Tricare beneficiaries do not need a referral to participate in the program.
Classes are held in the Health Promotion office located at the Army Wellness Center in Building 12019, Old Ironsides and 31st Street, Suite 500. To register for an upcoming class or for more information, call 254-288-8488.
The Central Texas Korean War Veterans Association chapter 222 will meet at the assocation’s post every second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. The post is located at 508 Park St, Killeen, Texas.
Drivers needed: The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is seeking volunteer van drivers interested in transporting Veterans in the Killeen area to and from their scheduled appointments at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Transportation for veterans from outlying areas, such as Killeen, is provided through a van fleet donated in collaboration with area Disabled American Veterans organizations and its members. Personnally-owned vehicles are not used to transport veterans. Volunteers must meet qualifications for drivers, such as a valid driver’s license, proof of current insurance, a safe driving record and a background check. Applicants must also pass a physical examination. Volunteers are eligible for meals, flu shots and an extensive volunteer recognition program. For more information, contact the Voluntary Service Office at 254-743-0515 or 254-743-0740.
Scholarship: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 Auxiliary announces participation in the Nursing Scholarship Program for the Department of Texas VFW Auxiliary. This year the State of Texas will be giving out three scholarships. First Place will be $2000, second place $1500 and third place $1000. Submit a double-spaced typewritten 300 words or fewer essay on “Having chosen the career in nursing, what impact do you feel you can have on veterans and their families.” The winners will be invited to the Department Convention in June 2018 to receive the scholarship and be introduced to the Great VFW Auxiliary of Texas. The information and application have to be received at the Department of Texas no later than May 1, 2018. Any nursing student who is accepted as a nursing senior for the fall of 2017-2018 academic session qualifies as long as the following applies: Must be attending a Texas college or university and must be an American citizen with a GPA of 3.0 or better. Verification needed, current transcript accepted.” Application forms and instructions may be obtained from VFW Post 8577 Auxiliary Chairman Karen Kaylor by calling 254-547-5619 or President Bonnie Henderson, 254-319-7615.
Bingo: The Community Events and Bingo Center offers bingo six days a week, reoccurring special events, along with computer handsets, display monitors and several stations to replenish bingo supplies. Over $3,700 in cash prizes paid out daily. One jackpot starts at $10,000, another at $3,000 and another begins with a percent of the first day’s play; in addition to progressive game numbers that go up weekly. This state of the art facility is also capable of accommodating private parties and functions of up to 450 guests. Bingo offered Tuesday through Saturday, doors open at 5 p.m., bingo from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, doors open at noon, bingo from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The Community Events and Bingo Center is at building 50012, Clear Creek Road, behind AAFES gas station. For more information, please call 254-532-9253 or 254-532-9263.
Roller Derby Recreation League: Come out and join the Fort Hood Hell on Wheels All Girl Roller Derby Recreation League. The league is free to join and is open to female DOD ID card holders ages 16 years old and older. Females under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian present at all times. Skaters are required to provide their own equipment, during league practice and bouts. The league meets Monday and Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Health Promotions Aerobics and Skating Center, Building 324 on 37th Street. All skill levels will be accommodated. For more information, call 254-285-5372.
Zumba: Classes are 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center; 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Fort Hood Gym; and 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center.
Spin: Classes are from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Grey Wolf Physical Fitness Center, at 58th Street and Old Ironsides Avenue.
Yoga Classes: Enjoy yoga from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Beginners’ yoga is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Classes are subject to change and are held at the Applied Fitness Center, Building 12018, 33rd Street at Old Ironsides Avenue. For more information, call 254-287-8219.
By Appointment
Counseling: Bring it in the Zone is now hosting SMART Recovery Group/Individual Counseling Sessions in Killeen. This is a cognitive behavioral approach to therapy helping individuals become free from dependence of any substance using a four-point program. Call Jennifer Coleman at 254-458-1329 for individual appointments, questions or comments.
Every Tuesday
Just Stressed Out: Support group for female spouses or caregivers of active-duty or service members with PTSD, active-duty female service members or veterans with PTSD. Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 717 N. 4th Street, Suite B in Killeen. Park in the Bell County Human Services lot. For more information, contact Maureen Jouett at mail@bringeveryoneinthezone.org.
Every Thursday
Support Group: Open to any kind of trauma survivors and caregivers. Hosted by Darnall Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, the group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Darnall chapel. For more information, contact Chaplain S.R. Handy at 254-288-8849 or 254-288-8850.
Thursday Music Mix: From 3 to 8 p.m., enjoy pool, shuffleboard, popcorn and finger foods on covered patio decks as you listen to a live DJ at Backbone NCO Lounge, Building 194 on 37th Street. The event is free and open to all 18 and older. For more information, call 254-532-5073.
1st and 3rd Thursday
Survivors of suicide support group: Anyone impacted by suicide is invited to meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month in Belton. For more information email sos_gfh@yahoo.com.
3rd Monday
VFW meeting: The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 8577 Auxiliary holds their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month starting at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 8577 at 1506 Veterans Ave, Copperas Cove. Membership dues can now be paid for 2018. The Auxiliary would like all dues paid by Dec. 15. Any questions call 254-319-7615.
Fort Hood’s Soldier for Life: Transition Assistance Program Job fairs:
May 7: SFL-TAP Monthly Mini Hiring Event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oveta Culp Hobby, Building 18000.
June 6: Vocational/Technical Skills Education Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Soldier Development Center, Building 33009.
June 19: Fort Hood SFL-TAP Mega Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Club Hood, Building 5764.
Upcoming Seminars at the Soldier for Life: TAP Center starting at 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted, are:
May 9: Dress for Success Seminar, Presenting yourself to employers, 9 to 10 a.m., Education Center, Room H-122.
May 9: Interview Techniques and Salary Negotiations, 10 a.m. to noon, Education Center, Room H-122.
May10: Starting a Business Seminar, Being your own Boss, Education Center, Room H-122.
May 15: Troops to Teachers, Alternative Teachers Certifications Program, 9 to 11 a.m., Education Center, Room H-122.
May 16: Federal Resume Seminar, Federal Resume/Job Application Development, 9 to 11 a.m., Education Center, Room H-122.
May 24: Starting a Business Seminar, Business Plan Basics, Education Center, Room H-122.
