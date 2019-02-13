Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892 will be holding a Valentine’s Day Steak Night at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14. Cost is $15 for singles and $25 for couples. The post is located at 201 Vfw Drive in Harker Heights. For more information, call 254-699-7189.
Feb. 23
Mardi Gras: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892 will be holding a Mardi Gras celebration beginning at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23. The post is located at 201 Vfw Drive in Harker Heights. For more information, call 254-699-7189.
March 30 to May 18
The Ink Stick Project: VSA Texas will be hosting writing classes for current and prior service members and their spouses every Saturday, for 8 weeks beginning March 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cultural Ativities Center in Temple.
The classes for current and former service members will focus on narrative non-fiction, and classes for spouses will focus on turning memories into memoirs and past experiences into stories, poems, plays or songs.
The class fee for either class is $20. The instructor for current and prior service members will be Ben Reed, and the instructor for the spouse course will be Cynthia Linzy.
Space is limited. Register by calling 512-454-9912 or email april@vsatx.org.
The Cultural Activities Center is located at 3011 North Third Street in Temple.
April
Recovery April 2019: Casting for Recovery’s April 2019 retreat is open to Texas women veterans or active duty women in any stage of treatment or recovery from breast cancer. This retreat is inclusive of all five service branches (including National Guard and reservists with “active duty” status). Veterans must have a discharge status of Honorable or General Under Honorable Conditions. For more information, contact Susan Gaetz at 512-940-0246 or susan.gaetz@castingforrecovery.org. The application form can be found on their website at castingforrecovery.org/mil/.
Ongoing
DAV: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74
Beginning Feb. 11, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74 will be open for assistance on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 254-248-0048 for questions. The chapter is located at 528 State School Road in Gatesville.
Disability claims: The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74 will have its chapter service officer available to assist veterans with Veterans Affairs disability claims. Assistance is by appointment only. If you are in need of help filling out an filing your VA claims, contact Dianne Clarke at 254-216-1795. Please call between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday in order to schedule an appointment.
Purple Heart Auxiliary: The Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary is looking for spouses, children, grandchildren, grand parents, widows, widowers and siblings of persons who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal by the Armed Services of the United States. The Auxiliary supports our patriots, veterans, their family members and Gold Star families. We are looking for others who want to give back to those who haven given so much for this country. A lifetime membership costs $50.
If you are interested in joining CENTEX Unit 1876, please contact the unit president, Doris Williams, at drswllms62@gmail.com. The auxiliary meets the third Saturday of the month at 699 East Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights. The auxiliary hosts an annual tea in the fall, participates in the POW/MIA Ceremony, Veterans Day Parade, Memorial Day Parade, Wreath laying for Vets, the Purple Heart Ball, VA hospital activities, Toys for Tots and more.
The deadline of Oct. 25, 2018 for Military order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary Unit 1876 scholarship is quickly approaching. To find out more information, email: drswllms62@gmail.com with the subject MOPHA Scholarship.
Tobacco cessation classes: Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Health Promotion office offers Freedom from Tobacco cessation classes every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for all active duty military, family members, retirees and DoD civilians. Tricare beneficiaries do not need a referral to participate in the program.
Classes are held in the Health Promotion office located at the Army Wellness Center in Building 12019, Old Ironsides and 31st Street, Suite 500. To register for an upcoming class or for more information, call 254-288-8488.
The Central Texas Korean War Veterans Association chapter 222 will meet at the assocation’s post every second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. The post is located at 508 Park St, Killeen, Texas.
Drivers needed: The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is seeking volunteer van drivers interested in transporting Veterans in the Killeen area to and from their scheduled appointments at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Transportation for veterans from outlying areas, such as Killeen, is provided through a van fleet donated in collaboration with area Disabled American Veterans organizations and its members. Personnally-owned vehicles are not used to transport veterans. Volunteers must meet qualifications for drivers, such as a valid driver’s license, proof of current insurance, a safe driving record and a background check. Applicants must also pass a physical examination. Volunteers are eligible for meals, flu shots and an extensive volunteer recognition program. For more information, contact the Voluntary Service Office at 254-743-0515 or 254-743-0740.
Scholarship: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 Auxiliary announces participation in the Nursing Scholarship Program for the Department of Texas VFW Auxiliary. This year the State of Texas will be giving out three scholarships. First Place will be $2000, second place $1500 and third place $1000. Submit a double-spaced typewritten 300 words or fewer essay on “Having chosen the career in nursing, what impact do you feel you can have on veterans and their families.” The winners will be invited to the Department Convention in June 2019 to receive the scholarship and be introduced to the Great VFW Auxiliary of Texas. The information and application have to be received at the Department of Texas no later than May 1, 2019. Any nursing student who is accepted as a nursing senior for the fall of 2018-2019 academic session qualifies as long as the following applies: Must be attending a Texas college or university and must be an American citizen with a GPA of 3.0 or better. Verification needed, current transcript accepted.” Application forms and instructions may be obtained from VFW Post 8577 Auxiliary Chairman Joyce Weideman at 254-383-8809.
Bingo: The Community Events and Bingo Center offers bingo six days a week, reoccurring special events, along with computer handsets, display monitors and several stations to replenish bingo supplies. Over $3,700 in cash prizes paid out daily. One jackpot starts at $10,000, another at $3,000 and another begins with a percent of the first day’s play; in addition to progressive game numbers that go up weekly. This state of the art facility is also capable of accommodating private parties and functions of up to 450 guests. Bingo offered Tuesday through Saturday, doors open at 5 p.m., bingo from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, doors open at noon, bingo from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The Community Events and Bingo Center is at building 50012, Clear Creek Road, behind AAFES gas station. For more information, please call 254-532-9253 or 254-532-9263.
Roller Derby Recreation League: Come out and join the Fort Hood Hell on Wheels All Girl Roller Derby Recreation League. The league is free to join and is open to female DOD ID card holders ages 16 years old and older. Females under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian present at all times. Skaters are required to provide their own equipment, during league practice and bouts. The league meets Monday and Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Health Promotions Aerobics and Skating Center, Building 324 on 37th Street. All skill levels will be accommodated. For more information, call 254-285-5372.
Zumba: Classes are 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center; 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Fort Hood Gym; and 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center.
Spin: Classes are from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Grey Wolf Physical Fitness Center, at 58th Street and Old Ironsides Avenue.
Yoga Classes: Enjoy yoga from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Beginners’ yoga is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Classes are subject to change and are held at the Applied Fitness Center, Building 12018, 33rd Street at Old Ironsides Avenue. For more information, call 254-287-8219.
By Appointment
Counseling: Bring it in the Zone is now hosting SMART Recovery Group/Individual Counseling Sessions in Killeen. This is a cognitive behavioral approach to therapy helping individuals become free from dependence of any substance using a four-point program. Call Jennifer Coleman at 254-458-1329 for individual appointments, questions or comments.
Every Tuesday
Just Stressed Out: Support group for female spouses or caregivers of active-duty or service members with PTSD, active-duty female service members or veterans with PTSD. Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 717 N. 4th Street, Suite B in Killeen. Park in the Bell County Human Services lot. For more information, contact Maureen Jouett at mail@bringeveryoneinthezone.org.
Every Thursday
Support Group: Open to any kind of trauma survivors and caregivers. Hosted by Darnall Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, the group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Darnall chapel. For more information, contact Chaplain S.R. Handy at 254-288-8849 or 254-288-8850.
Thursday Music Mix: From 3 to 8 p.m., enjoy pool, shuffleboard, popcorn and finger foods on covered patio decks as you listen to a live DJ at Backbone NCO Lounge, Building 194 on 37th Street. The event is free and open to all 18 and older. For more information, call 254-532-5073.
1st and 3rd Thursday
Survivors of suicide support group: Anyone impacted by suicide is invited to meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month in Belton. For more information email sos_gfh@yahoo.com.
3rd Monday
VFW meeting: The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 8577 Auxiliary holds their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month starting at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 8577 at 1506 Veterans Ave, Copperas Cove. Any questions call Juanita Workman at 254-652-9080 or Barbara Moore at 806-332-8753.
Fort Hood’s Soldier for Life: Transition Assistance Program Job fairs:
June 18: Fort Hood SFL-TAP Mega Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Club Hood, Building 5764, 24th Street.
Upcoming Seminars at the Soldier for Life: TAP Center starting at 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted, are:
Feb. 13: Dress for Success Seminar, Presenting yourself to employers, 9 to 10 a.m., Education Center, Room H-122.
Feb. 13: Interview Techniques/Salary Negotiations, 10 a.m. to noon, Education Center, Room H-122.
Feb. 14: Starting a Business Seminar, Buying an Existing Business or Franchise, Education Center, Room C-206.
Feb. 28: Starting a Business Seminar, Business Finance/Bankrolling Your Business, Education Center, Room C-206.
March 13: Dress for Success Seminar, Presenting yourself to employers, 9 to 10 a.m., Education Center, Room H-122.
March 13: Interview Techniques/Salary Negotiations, 10 a.m. to noon, Education Center, Room H-122.
March 14: Starting a Business Seminar, Being your own Boss, Education Center, Room C-206.
March 28: Starting a Business Seminar, Business Plan Basics, Education Center, Room C-206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.