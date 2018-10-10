Oct. 11 to 20
Operation Phantom Warrior Salute: In celebration of III Corps’ 100th birthday, a variety of events have been scheduled to honor the soldiers of Fort Hood, their families, retirees and the surrounding communities who work together to make “The Great Place” one of the best destinations in the Army. Some events are for active-duty troops only, but many are free and open to the public. Additional events may be added, so check hood.armymwr.com/promos/operation-phantom-warrior-salute for updates to the schedule.
Oct. 11-12: Fort Hood Commanders Cup. Active-duty military only. Contact your brigade point of contact.
Oct. 12: Warrior Open Golf Tournament. Active-duty military teams only. Registration ends Sept. 28. Information on the event can be found at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/warrior-open-golf-tournament/2554152/31003.
Oct. 14: Phantom Trap Shoot. Active-duty military only. Registration ends Sept. 28. Information on the event can be found at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/phantom-trap-shoot/2554153/31004.
Oct. 15: National Night Out. Free event open to all from 5 to 9 p.m. at Sadowski Field, featuring a concert by Mignon Grabois.
Oct. 15-18: Phantom Warrior Challenge. Active-duty military only. Contact your brigade point of contact.
Oct. 15, 17-19: Alpha Warrior Competition. Active-duty military only. Contact your brigade point of contact.
Oct. 18: Fitness and Wellness Expo. Free and open to all from 1 to 5 p.m. at Sadowski Field. Information on the event can be found at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/fitness-and-wellness-expo/2569127/31207.
Oct. 19: III Corps Run. Active-duty military only. Contact your brigade point of contact.
Oct. 20: Operation Phantom Warrior Salute Celebration, 4 to 9:30 p.m. at Hood Stadium. Free and open to all celebration featuring the Army Golden Knights, activities, fireworks and a concert by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. Information on the event can be found at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/operation-phantom-warrior-salute-celebration/2569117/31205.
Oct. 12
Welcome Fall: The Killeen Heights Vet Center will be holding the Welcome Fall Give Thanks Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. The event is free to all service members, veterans, their families and friends. There will be free food available, sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Central Texas. There will be a special presentation recognizing female veterans and veterans of the Persian Gulf War. The Vet Center is asking for nominations of female veterans and Gulf War veterans to be recognized at the event for displaying outstanding and exemplary actions to service and community, with recommendations needed no later than Sept. 24.
The event will also host contests for the best homemade desert and best chili. Sign up is limited to the first 10 bakers and first 10 cooks to respond, with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category. For more information, enter the contests or nominate a female of Gulf War veteran to be recognized, contact Lori Spencer at 254-953-7100 or email lori.spencer@va.gov.
Carl Levin Park is located at 400 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
Oct. 13
Walk to Remember: Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will hold its Walk to Remember Oct. 13 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Fort Hood Spiritual Fitness Center.
Hosted by the hospital’s Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, the purpose of the walk is to provide comfort and spiritual support to parents and loved ones who have suffered a pregnancy or infant loss. The event is held annually during October’s National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month to highlight the difficult issues of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth and neonatal death. The event will include speakers offering words of encouragement and end with a butterfly release in memory of the loss, as well as promote healing.
The Walk to Remember is open to all Fort Hood soldiers, family members, employees and retirees of the Fort Hood community who have suffered a pregnancy and/or infant loss.
The Fort Hood Spiritual Fitness Center is located on 31st Street and Battalion Avenue on post.
Oct. 15 to Dec. 1
Flu shots: Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will begin offering flu shots Oct. 15.
Beneficiaries can receive their flu vaccine at their assigned medical home Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The hospital also is hosting various flu shot roundups:
Oct. 26 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Copeland Center
Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Darnall (Retiree Health Fair)
Nov. 7 and 8 at the CYS Roundup at the various post facilities
Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clear Creek PX
On average, between 5 and 20 percent of the U.S. population develops influenza annually, leading to more than 200,000 hospitalizations from related complications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The influenza vaccine effectiveness (VE) can vary from year to year and among different age and risk groups. The CDC reports that in general, the highest VE is among young healthy adults and older children, stating that the flu vaccine can prevent 66 percent or more influenza infections in young children, with even higher estimates for older children.
The CDC, the World Health Organization and other medical officials continually monitor influenza viruses and outcomes and are responsible for determining the composition of the flu vaccine to combat the flu viruses that research indicates are most likely to cause illness during the upcoming season.
Oct. 27
Stand down: Operation Stand Down-Central Texas, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization for homeless veterans, will hold its Fall stand down for all homeless, veteran or not, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Killeen Community Center, located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen. The stand down gives homeless persons an opportunity to get a hot meal, shower, haircut, medical and dental screening and new clothing. Veterans Affairs, the Texas Veterans Commission and other organizations will also be on hand to provide information and services.
Items currently needed for the stand down are undergarments in all sizes for men and women, sleeping bags and towels. All items must be new for sanitation purposes.
Monetary sponsors and donars are welcome. Volunteers are needed to work the event, to include set up and tear down. For more information, to volunteer or to donate, visit the organization’s website at www.osdct.org or call Joann Courtland at 254-681-8522.
Nov. 2
Fisher House: Extraco Banks will host the annual Fort Hood Fisher House fundraiser event Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Extraco Banks Financial Center located at 1002 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. Music will be provided by DJ Muscle. All proceeds will benefit the Fort Hood Fisher House. The Fisher House is a home away from home for families of service members getting ongoing medical treatment at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
Nov. 18
Pie Drive: The Jewish War Veterans Post 795, Fort Hood, will be conducting its third annual Apple and Pumpkin Pie Drive on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Community Living Center at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Temple.
The post is looking for donations of pies — both regular and sugar free — holiday cards and monetary donations to buy last-minute items for the drive. All donations will benefit hospitalized veterans at the center. Donations need to be turned in by Nov. 11. All are welcome to come help distribute the items.
For more information, contact Jenny Wankmueller at 254-630-2443 or George Wankmueller at 254-630-4530.
Ongoing
Purple Heart Auxiliary: The Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary is looking for spouses, children, grandchildren, grand parents, widows, widowers and siblings of persons who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal by the Armed Services of the United States. The Auxiliary supports our patriots, veterans, their family members and Gold Star families. We are looking for others who want to give back to those who haven given so much for this country. A lifetime membership costs $50.
If you are interested in joining CENTEX Unit 1876, please contact the unit president, Doris Williams, at drswllms62@gmail.com. The auxiliary meets the third Saturday of the month at 699 East Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights. The auxiliary hosts an annual tea in the fall, participates in the POW/MIA Ceremony, Veterans Day Parade, Memorial Day Parade, Wreath laying for Vets, the Purple Heart Ball, VA hospital activities, Toys for Tots and more.
The deadline of Oct. 25, 2018 for Military order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary Unit 1876 scholarship is quickly approaching. To find out more information, email: drswllms62@gmail.com with the subject MOPHA Scholarship.
Tobacco cessation: Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Health Promotion office offers Freedom from Tobacco cessation classes every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for all active duty military, family members, retirees and DoD civilians. Tricare beneficiaries do not need a referral to participate in the program.
Classes are held in the Health Promotion office located at the Army Wellness Center in Building 12019, Old Ironsides and 31st Street, Suite 500. To register for an upcoming class or for more information, call 254-288-8488.
The Central Texas Korean War Veterans Association chapter 222 will meet at the assocation’s post every second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. The post is located at 508 Park St, Killeen, Texas.
Drivers needed: The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is seeking volunteer van drivers interested in transporting Veterans in the Killeen area to and from their scheduled appointments at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Transportation for veterans from outlying areas, such as Killeen, is provided through a van fleet donated in collaboration with area Disabled American Veterans organizations and its members. Personnally-owned vehicles are not used to transport veterans. Volunteers must meet qualifications for drivers, such as a valid driver’s license, proof of current insurance, a safe driving record and a background check. Applicants must also pass a physical examination. Volunteers are eligible for meals, flu shots and an extensive volunteer recognition program. For more information, contact the Voluntary Service Office at 254-743-0515 or 254-743-0740.
Scholarship: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 Auxiliary announces participation in the Nursing Scholarship Program for the Department of Texas VFW Auxiliary. This year the State of Texas will be giving out three scholarships. First Place will be $2000, second place $1500 and third place $1000. Submit a double-spaced typewritten 300 words or fewer essay on “Having chosen the career in nursing, what impact do you feel you can have on veterans and their families.” The winners will be invited to the Department Convention in June 2019 to receive the scholarship and be introduced to the Great VFW Auxiliary of Texas. The information and application have to be received at the Department of Texas no later than May 1, 2019. Any nursing student who is accepted as a nursing senior for the fall of 2018-2019 academic session qualifies as long as the following applies: Must be attending a Texas college or university and must be an American citizen with a GPA of 3.0 or better. Verification needed, current transcript accepted.” Application forms and instructions may be obtained from VFW Post 8577 Auxiliary Chairman Joyce Weideman at 254-383-8809.
Bingo: The Community Events and Bingo Center offers bingo six days a week, reoccurring special events, along with computer handsets, display monitors and several stations to replenish bingo supplies. Over $3,700 in cash prizes paid out daily. One jackpot starts at $10,000, another at $3,000 and another begins with a percent of the first day’s play; in addition to progressive game numbers that go up weekly. This state of the art facility is also capable of accommodating private parties and functions of up to 450 guests. Bingo offered Tuesday through Saturday, doors open at 5 p.m., bingo from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, doors open at noon, bingo from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The Community Events and Bingo Center is at building 50012, Clear Creek Road, behind AAFES gas station. For more information, please call 254-532-9253 or 254-532-9263.
Roller Derby Recreation League: Come out and join the Fort Hood Hell on Wheels All Girl Roller Derby Recreation League. The league is free to join and is open to female DOD ID card holders ages 16 years old and older. Females under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian present at all times. Skaters are required to provide their own equipment, during league practice and bouts. The league meets Monday and Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Health Promotions Aerobics and Skating Center, Building 324 on 37th Street. All skill levels will be accommodated. For more information, call 254-285-5372.
Zumba: Classes are 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center; 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Fort Hood Gym; and 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center.
Spin: Classes are from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Grey Wolf Physical Fitness Center, at 58th Street and Old Ironsides Avenue.
Yoga Classes: Enjoy yoga from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Beginners’ yoga is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Classes are subject to change and are held at the Applied Fitness Center, Building 12018, 33rd Street at Old Ironsides Avenue. For more information, call 254-287-8219.
By Appointment
Counseling: Bring it in the Zone is now hosting SMART Recovery Group/Individual Counseling Sessions in Killeen. This is a cognitive behavioral approach to therapy helping individuals become free from dependence of any substance using a four-point program. Call Jennifer Coleman at 254-458-1329 for individual appointments, questions or comments.
Every Tuesday
Just Stressed Out: Support group for female spouses or caregivers of active-duty or service members with PTSD, active-duty female service members or veterans with PTSD. Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 717 N. 4th Street, Suite B in Killeen. Park in the Bell County Human Services lot. For more information, contact Maureen Jouett at mail@bringeveryoneinthezone.org.
Every Thursday
Support Group: Open to any kind of trauma survivors and caregivers. Hosted by Darnall Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, the group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Darnall chapel. For more information, contact Chaplain S.R. Handy at 254-288-8849 or 254-288-8850.
Thursday Music Mix: From 3 to 8 p.m., enjoy pool, shuffleboard, popcorn and finger foods on covered patio decks as you listen to a live DJ at Backbone NCO Lounge, Building 194 on 37th Street. The event is free and open to all 18 and older. For more information, call 254-532-5073.
1st and 3rd Thursday
Survivors of suicide support group: Anyone impacted by suicide is invited to meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month in Belton. For more information email sos_gfh@yahoo.com.
3rd Monday
VFW meeting: The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 8577 Auxiliary holds their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month starting at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 8577 at 1506 Veterans Ave, Copperas Cove. Membership dues can now be paid for 2019. The Auxiliary would like all dues paid by Dec. 15. Any questions call Juanita Workman at 254-652-9080 or Barbara Moore at 806-332-8753.
Fort Hood’s Soldier for Life: Transition Assistance Program Job fairs:
Oct. 12: New Horizon SpecTECHular Career Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Horizons Computer Center, 203 W. Jasper Drrive, Killeen.
Oct. 22: SFL-TAP Monthly Mini Career Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oveta Culp Hobby, Building 18000.
Oct. 25: Military Spouse Hiring Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Club Hood, Building 5764, 24th Street.
Oct. 26: Veterans Affairs Vocational Rehabilitation Job Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., VA Medical Center, Building 171, 1901 Veterans Drive, Temple.
Jan. 15: Fort Hood SFL-TAP Mega Career Fair Club Hood, 10 a.m to 3 p.m., Building 5764, 24th Street.
Upcoming Seminars at the Soldier for Life: TAP Center starting at 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted, are:
Oct. 10: Dress for Success Seminar, Presenting yourself to employers, 9 to 10 a.m., Education Center, Room H-122.
Oct. 10: Interview Tech & Salary Negotiations, 10 a.m. to noon, Education Center, Room H-122.
Oct. 11: Starting a Business Seminar, Buying an Existing Business or Franchise, Education Center, Room H-122.
Oct. 25: Starting a Business Seminar, Business Finance/Bankrolling Your Business, Education Center, Room C-206.
Nov. 8: Starting a Business Seminar, Being your own Boss, Education Center, Room C-206.
Nov. 13: Small Business Development Center, Education Center, Room H-122.
Nov. 14: Dress for Success Seminar ,Presenting yourself to employers, 9 to 10 a.m., Education Center, Room H-122.
Nov. 14: Interview Techniques/Salary Negotiations, 10 a.m. to noon, Education Center, Room H-122.
