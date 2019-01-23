By Christine Luciano
Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works
Central Texas students are leading the future and inspiring others to contribute to a cleaner, greener environment on their campus and in their community. Participants in the Greater Fort Hood Area Recycle Bowl competition volunteered 254 hours and collected 10,670 pounds of recyclables.
The Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership, Fort Hood Recycle and the School Liaison Office Adopt-A-School Program sponsored the competition, which is part of an initiative called the Youth Environmental Ambassadors! Program.
YEA! promotes sustainability throughout the school year, encouraging students to participate in several initiatives that promote litter prevention, conservation, recycling and beautification across nine school districts in the region.
The efforts of three schools stood out and the campuses will be recognized as recycle champions at their upcoming awards assembly. The winners are determined by totals that are based on pounds per individual, calculated from the school’s population. Each school will receive a trophy made out of recycled glass and the top champion will receive a rotating plaque with their school highlighted along with a grand prize of $200. Winning first place was Clements/Parsons Elementary in Copperas Cove, second place was Hettie Halstead Elementary in Copperas Cove and third place was Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary.
Clements/Parsons Elementary
For the fourth year in a row, the student council continued as one of the top three recycle champions, but this was a first for Clements/Parsons Elementary to win the top prize. With a school population of 942, the organization worked with the custodial staff on their recycling efforts.
“We couldn’t have done this by ourselves,” Sandi Cook, a fourth-grader, said. “It makes me very proud of our school.”
Volunteering 66 hours to collect 6,900 pounds of recyclables, students are showing others what it takes to be responsible citizens.
“If everybody makes the same smart choices, we teach them and they learn, then maybe the world can become a better place someday,” Lily Moris, a fifth-grader, said.
Jessica Rhodes, teacher and co-sponsor of student council, said the competition showed her students that they all have to come together and work hard towards a common goal.
“It is helping to bring our school together and teach the students how to contribute to their community, recycling and helping the environment,” Rhodes said. “This recognition gives them a little more initiative and drive to continue their success and keep them going.”
Winning the grand prize of $200, the council has plans to use the funds for their end-of-year masquerade dance.
Hettie Halstead Elementary
New to student council, third-grader Hayden Sierra was enthusiastic about his role in Hettie Halstead Elementary’s recycle competition.
“I didn’t know what I could do, but later on I knew what to do, made friends and now I have made a big change in my school,” Sierra said. “We can step up and make the world better.”
Special education teacher and co-sponsor of student council Amber Bottoms said students spent each Friday collecting, weighing, recycling and sorting items placed into the receptacles each week.
“I’m amazed at what they can do, and I get my drive from them,” Bottoms said. “They lead and we are there to guide and be their supporters.”
“They have a lot of pride with their school,” Sarah Sierra, ESL interventionist and co-sponsor of student council, said. “Even if they are not at Halstead next year, we hope they take that piece of having pride in their school, stepping up and making positive changes.”
Volunteering 24 hours to collect 1,365 pounds of recyclables, the student council has plans this spring to participate in other YEA! initiatives that include the School Beautification challenge and Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off cleanup event.
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary
Leading as an inspiration to her peers at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary and the Fort Hood community is third-grader Ella Cheung. Cheung and the student council volunteered 61 hours collecting 1,335 pounds of recyclables to win third place.
“Student Council is a really good opportunity to represent the school and make the school a better place,” Ella said. “We don’t want to have this award just for ourselves, we want to share the happiness with the whole school that helped out with everything.”
Christine Gonzalez, counselor and co-sponsor of student council, explained how students selected projects throughout the year that not only benefit the campus, but the community.
“We thought this would be a great opportunity for them to open up, help others around them and bring awareness of what is going in our community,” she said. “It’s all about encouraging our students to be a leader, be a voice and grow.”
For more information about YEA!, visit Facebook.com/FortHoodRecycle or email CenTexYEA@outlook.com.
