MONDAY'S 8-6A BASEBALL
- Ellison 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Harker Heights 13, Shoemaker 1, 5 inn.
- San Angelo Central 2, Belton 0
- Waco Midway 7, Killeen 0
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 27, 2018 @ 3:58 am
