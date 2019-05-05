MCKINNEY — After being eliminated in the second round each of the last two years, the Belton Lady Tigers were pushed to the brink again Saturday.
After winning the opener of a Class 6A area-round series against Prosper on Thursday, Belton dropped Game 2 on Saturday at McKinney North and was forced into an elimination game.
Belton head coach Matt Blackburn’s message to his team during Saturday’s intermission was blunt: Flush it.
“That’s our motto. You make a mistake, you flush it. You have a bad at-bat, you flush it. You give up a home run, you flush it,” Blackburn said. “We’re able to put mistakes behind us quickly. Today, we needed to because it’s a quick turnaround into the next game.”
The Lady Tigers shook off the miscues of a 3-2 loss in Game 2 and never trailed in the series finale, riding a strong pitching performance by Taylor Tubbs to a 4-0 win to advance to the third round for the first time in three years.
Belton (31-7) will face Rockwall in next week’s Region II quarterfinals.
Details of that series weren’t determined as of Saturday night.
Tubbs threw a four-hitter and recorded nine strikeouts without a walk in the finale. After allowing a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning, Tubbs struck out Julia Brumford and Alexia Bell and got Nora Burns to hit a soft popup that Tubbs caught to secure Belton’s victory.
Tubbs retired 11 of the final 12 batters she faced.
“I felt really comfortable and relaxed pitching with the lead,” said Tubbs, who had the lead after Belton scored once in the top of the first. “I tried to set up each batter and keep them off balance with my off-speed stuff.”
Blackburn had nothing but praise for his veteran pitcher.
“That’s the best pitching performance I’ve seen from her in four years of high school,” Blackburn said. “She took care of business all series long. Tubbs came in relief in Game 1, shut them down. Came in relief in Game 2, shut them down. You couldn’t ask for her to come through at a better time.”
Miranda Davila went 3 for 4 with a home run for Belton in Game 3, and Paige Nunes drove in two runs while collecting three hits. Isabelle Gutierrez finished 2 for 5 on the day with a home run in Game 2.
After being handcuffed at the plate for most of Saturday’s opener, Belton wasted no time in building a lead in Game 3. Maddison Parker drove in Davila with a two-out single for a 1-0 advantage in the first, and Davila turned on a pitch from Elissa Griffin and ripped it over the head of the right fielder before racing home for an inside-the-park home run that doubled the Lady Tigers’ lead to 2-0.
Singles by Avery Drake and Davila and an intentional walk issued to Caleigh Robinson loaded the bases in the seventh for Nunes, who singled up the middle and plated two runs to make it 4-0.
Belton cruised to a 13-6 win over Prosper (21-13) in Thursday’s series opener but came out flat in Game 2. Despite scoring in the third inning on an RBI ground out by Drake for a 1-0 lead, the Lady Tigers had one hit through the opening four innings and gave away two runs in the fourth.
With two outs and Burns at first and Bell at third for the Lady Eagles, Belton tried to pull off a trick play when Parker faked as if a pickoff throw sailed over her head at third base. As Bell broke for home, Parker’s throw was errant and bounced away from Nunes at the plate, allowing Bell and Burns to score for a 2-1 lead for Prosper.
“Both teams came in confident in Game 2 and it was a battle,” Prosper head coach Todd Rainwater said. “It was a case of who was going to make the big plays. We did in Game 2. They did in Game 3.”
Gutierrez’s home run to right field tied the game at 2 in the fifth, but Belton reliever Hannah Kelley hit Burns with the bases loaded in the sixth, allowing Prosper to score the decisive run.
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
- Class 6A area
- Prosper 3, Belton 2
- Belton 4, Prosper 0, Belton wins series 2-1
Class 3A area
- Karnes City 6, Florence 0, Karnes City wins series 2-1
