The Bulldawgs hosted the opening games of their weekly passing league Monday, playing Belton, Temple and Cameron Yoe at Copperas Cove High School.
The Bulldawgs fell into an immediate hole against the Tigers in their first contest, allowing 26 unanswered points before getting on the scoreboard.
With less than two minutes remaining, Copperas Cove quarterback Chris Lingo found Seth Hussey for a touchdown before teammate Trey Berry caught the extra-point pass.
Belton responded with time dwindling, though, as Connor Carothers completed his fourth touchdown pass with 10 seconds remaining, securing a 32-8 victory for the Tigers.
Against the Wildcats, Copperas Cove tied the score 6-6 after Lingo connected with Elijah Delacruz for a touchdown with less than four minutes elapsed, but Temple recorded a dozen consecutive points to open a 18-6 advantage.
Lingo’s second touchdown pass pulled the Bulldawgs within six points, 18-12, after the point-after pass failed, and the Wildcats went on to win 31-12.
Then, in the finale against Cameron Yoe, Copperas Cove was held scoreless for virtually the entire contest, posting its lone touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the 26-6 loss.
Weekly league play between the quartet continues Monday at Belton, but before then, the Bulldawgs will take part in a pair of tournaments this weekend.
Copperas Cove will split its roster today as the team travels for the Abilene state qualifying tournament and the opening day of Belton’s Lone Star Shootout.
Two spots in the upcoming state tournament will be up for grabs as 16 teams compete at Abilene. With four pools consisting of four teams each, each pool winner will advance to bracket play, and the top two teams will qualify for state.
The Bulldawgs will play at McMurry University, sharing a pool with Abilene Cooper, Midland Christian and Lubbock Trinity Christian. Cooper has already qualified for state and cannot advance beyond pool play.
At Belton, Copperas Cove will compete in Pool A today, playing Hutto at 10 a.m., Belton at 10:40 a.m., Austin McCallum at noon, Round Rock Stony Point at 12:40 p.m., Elgin at 2 p.m. and Kyle Lehman at 2:40 p.m.
The Lone Star Shootout, which is not a state qualifying tournament, concludes Saturday with each team playing at least two games.
VICTORY BOWL
Several Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs will conclude their high school careers at this weekend’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star events.
A pair of Copperas Cove standouts were selected to the play in tonight’s baseball game. Bulldawgs pitchers Cameron Johnson and Jaylen Smith were each picked to compete in the contest as members of the Red team.
Additionally, Copperas Cove head coach Dusty Brittain will oversee the Red team.
Former Lady Bulldawgs player Addison Cook will take part in the annual softball game, playing on the Red team.
Copperas Cove receiver Bryce Ranes will play for the Blue team in the football game, and cheerleader Carleigh Ross will be on the sidelines, rooting for the Red team.
The Victory Bowl all-star rosters are comprised of recently graduated seniors from Central Texas, and the week begins before the contests are played with selected athletes participating in service projects, practices, clinics and various forms of entertainment, including tours of area attractions, movies and competitions.
The baseball and softball contests will begin at 6:30 p.m. today at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The volleyball match is scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and will be at Waco University High School. The football game will follow at 6:30 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium.
Tickets are $5 for the baseball, softball and volleyball contests, and they are $10 for the football game with $5 parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.