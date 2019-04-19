From a logistical standpoint, the Region II-6A Meet will be a snap for the Ellison boys track team.
The same group of Eagles that traveled to Thursday's area meet in Rockwall is headed to Baylor next weekend for the regional, and a chance to qualify for the state meet.
Junior Ikel Hernandez was the only winner for Ellison, taking the 800 meters in 1 minute, 59.54 seconds, but the rest of the Eagle contingent finished in the top four to advance.
The Eagles had four runner-up finishes, including two relays. The strong showing helped Ellison place second with 83 points, three ahead of 12-6A champ Shoemaker. Mesquite won the meet with 91 points, an outcome that was decided by the Skeeters' victory by four-hundredths of a second over the Eagles in the 4x400 relay.
Mesquite finished in 3:20.24. Romesh Hyman, Damashja Harris, Stacy Brown and Michael Adams clocked in at 3:20.58 for Ellison.
Harker Heights qualified with a fourth-place finish of 3:23.98.
Hernandez also qualified in the 1,600 with a third-place finish.
Ellison sophomore Amir Paris qualified in the 100 and 200, finishing second and third, respectively. He clocked a season-best 21.33 in the 200.
Harker Heights' Jalen Washington (third) and Shoemaker's Monaray Baldwin (fourth) also qualified in the 100.
Adams was second in a thrilling 400 which saw the top three separated by less than a half-second.
Shoemaker's Jeremias Serrano Velez swept the long-distance events.
Grey Wolves senior Nehemiah Brown set a personal-record of 50 feet 5 3/4 inches in the shot put and won the event by more that 3 feet. Carlon Rivera qualified with a third-place finish for Shoemaker in the discus.
Shoemaker junior Trey Dixon upset 12-6A champ Colin Price of Killeen to win the long jump.
Price won the 110 hurdles (14.44) by five-hundredths of a second over Desmond Hall of Mesquite. Shoemaker's Devan Groves was third.
District 12-16A swept the qualifying spots in the pole vault, led by Copperas Cove's Kellen Avritt (15-3). Belton's Brady Shadrick (14-0), Ellison's Timothy Doyle (13-6) and Killeen's Luke Noon (13-0) are also headed to Baylor.
Killeen's Vodrick Carter led a 12-6A sweep in the triple jump. Temple's Roman Jackson placed second. Ellison's Brown was third, and Killeen's Hezekiah Robinson fourth.
Hyman, Breezion Spiller, Rian McKinley and Paris gave Ellison a runner-up finish in the 4x100. Shoemaker was fourth.
The Grey Wolves placed third in the 4x200 relay.
District 12-6A girls champ Belton was third in an area meet dominated by Rockwall (107 points) and Mesquite (99). The Lady Tigers finished with 63. Shoemaker (55) was fourth.
Belton's Kaylee Hausam was a runaway winner in the discus at 137-5. That was more than 26 feet ahead of the runner-up. Shoemaker's Cherith Hicks placed third with a personal-best 110-8.
Hicks won the shot put at 40-6 1/4, well ahead of Hausam's personal-best 36-2 1/4. Belton's Campbell Burnett was fourth.
Belton's Jordan Jones qualified in two long-distance events, winning the 3,200 and placing third in the 1,600.
Harker Heights qualified two in the 100. Sophomore Asia Hodge won the event with a personal-best 11.82. Keondra Davis was fourth.
Hodge also PR'd in the 200 (24.52) and finished second.
The long jump saw three of the qualifying spots go to freshmen, including winner Ayanna Jones of Belton (18-2 1/2). Cove frosh Ja'aliyah Segrest was fourth.
Jones was fourth in the triple jump. Her 38-4 3/4 effort smashed Belton's 39-year-old record of 37-0.
Cove sophomore Jasmine Davis tied for the best high jump (5-2), but Rockwall freshman Keviah Ealy did it in fewer attempts to take the win.
Shoemaker's Jaela Hingle finished second in the 800 with a personal-best 2:24.46. Cove's Mahal Thorpe was third in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 15.03.
Shoemaker's Vivica Henry was third in the 300 hurdles.
Heights and Shoemaker were second and third, respectively in the 4x100. Cove and Shoemaker were second and third in the 4x200. Ellison was second in the 4x400.
