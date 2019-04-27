The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.52 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday. That’s two cents higher than this day last week, but is exactly the same as this time last year, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
KILLEEN PRICES
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $2.38 a gallon at Texaco at 2901 W. Elms Road, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday afternoon. Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop had the next cheapest gas at $2.44 a gallon.
HARKER HEIGHTS PRICES
In Harker Heights on Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $2.41 a gallon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and West Central Texas Expressway was the next cheapest at $2.43 a gallon.
COPPERAS COVE PRICES
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Business 190 had the cheapest price at $2.46 a gallon. Six other locations in Copperas Cove were selling gas for $2.49 a gallon Saturday afternoon. The include the H-E-B at 2990-A U.S. Business 190, Exxon at 2411 E. U.S Business 190, Stripes at 1262 E. U.S. Business 190, Valero at 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116, Exxon at 238 W. U.S. Business 190, and Valero at 2202 W. U.S. Business 190.
STATE PRICES
The statewide gas price average in Texas was $2.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price was four cents higher than both this day last week and than this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland were paying the most on average at $2.79 a gallon, while drivers in San Antonio were paying the least at $2.47 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area saw the biggest weekly jump, with prices increasing 10 cents from last week.
NATIONAL PRICES
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.88, which was four cents more than this day last week and nine cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The U.S. State Department announced last week that it would not be renewing waivers granted to some U.S. partner countries that allowed them to import oil from Iran. The U.S. government re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports last year, but granted waivers to allow some countries to import oil from Iran for six months.
“As the U.S. further blocks Iranian oil exports, global supplies are expected to continue tightening and retail gas prices will likely keep going up,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “The retail price increase will be dependent on how expensive crude oil becomes and for how long.”
The south and southeast regions of the United States are the only areas that still have a year-over-year surplus of gasoline. That surplus could help drivers in Texas by keeping gas price increases at a more moderate level through the end of this month.
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
