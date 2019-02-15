You could say Keith Downes is a big fan of the Copperas Cove Health Fair
“The health fair is a great thing for the community ... for us to find out what’s out there to help enrich our lives and our health so we can better perform our duties,” Downes said.
Downes was one of the many city employees who came to the annual free health fair at the Civic Center on Wednesday. The Animal Control department employee headed directly to the Baylor, Scott & White blood donation table after entering the civic center and signed up to give a pint.
“I learned a lot last year,” Downes said. ‘How to take care of myself...overall, just a general improvement of my lifestyle. It’s great!”
The health fair has been going on for about six years, but prior to this year was a private event just for city employees.
Public Information Officer Kevin Keller said a member of the wellness committee suggested opening the event to the public this year.
“There was not really a reason we hadn’t opened the doors before,” Keller said, “but there’s no reason not to open the doors because we have all the vendors here, they can serve the citizens as well.”
Over 30 vendors took part in this year’s fair. Tables included food samples from restaurants incliding Chick-fil-A and Subway; exercise information and displays from vendors such as Gold’s Gym and Anytime Fitness; and health information from Seton Medical Center and Advent Health.
Copperas Cove Human Resources Director Jeff Davis said the fair helps provide employees with important information that can guide their health choices.
“What we’ve found is that, when our employees are healthier, their health insurance costs go down, which also translates to savings for the city,” Davis said. The health fair and the overall wellness program have helped bring down health costs for the city by 20 percent over the last three years.
It doesn’t hurt that attendance at the health fair earns city employees points in their wellness rewards program.
“If they earn up to 70 points, they get a day off. If they earn 80 points, they get $50,” Davis said.
He expected about 200 city employees would attend the health fair this year.
