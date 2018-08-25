Most area city offices will be closed in observance of Labor Day.
Killeen city offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3, but emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption, according to the city’s website.
The city of Harker Heights will close the Activities Center and Recreation Center, as well as the Harker Heights Library, on Sept. 3.
Trash services in the city will run its normal schedule for the week of Labor Day.
All Copperas Cove city facilities will be closed on the holiday Monday, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
The city released a change in the week’s schedule as follows:
Copperas Cove Trash Collection:
Sept. 4- Area 1 & 2
Sept. 5- Area 3 & 4
Sept. 6- Area 5 &6
Sept. 7-Area 7 & 8
Copperas Cove Recycle, Brush and Bulk Collection:
Sept. 4– Area 1
Sept. 5– Area 3
Sept. 6– Area 5
Sept. 7– Area 7
Commercial trash in Cove will be collected on its regularly scheduled day.
