State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, whose District 54 includes much of the Killeen area, has been named to the House Appropriations Committee, Ag and Livestock Committee and the Local and Consent Calendars Committee at the state legislature.
This is Buckley’s first term at the state Legislature in Austin after defeating incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper in a May 22 runoff and Democrat Kathy Richerson in the Nov. 6 general election.
Beginning Monday, the House Appropriations Committee is scheduled to hear testimonies on topics such as spending limits, state debt, House budget recommendations, Hurricane Harvey Recovery, Audits Affecting the Budget, Teacher Retirement System, Public Education Funding, Medicaid, Mental Health, school safety, Child Protective Services, Border Security Funding
The Ag and Livestock Committee oversees such issues as agriculture, stock raising, farm husbandry, the development and preservation of forests, rural development, and several state agencies, including the Texas Animal Health Commission and the State Soil and Water Conservation Board.
According to the Texas Tribune, the Local & Consent Calendars Committee prepares the local, consent and resolutions calendar, which consists of local and usually uncontested legislation, such as bills that fund local parks or water districts.
“Honored to serve this session on the House appropriations committee, the Ag and Livestock committee, and the Local and Consent calendars committee. I am ready to get to work for #HD54 and Texas. #txlege,” Buckley said in a tweet Wednesday.
J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, the Texas House District 59 representative, serves on the Appropriations and Public Health Committees, and Hugh Shine, R-Temple, Texas House District 55 representative, serves on the Business and Industry and Juvenile Justice and Family Issues committees.
Herald writer Matt Payne contributed to this report.
