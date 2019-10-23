WCID

Ricky Garrett, left, Mitchell Jacobs, Allen Cloud, Don Farek, Rob Robinson and Dick Young discuss business during their regular meeting Wednesday at the Water Control and Improvement District's administration building in Killeen.

 Hunter King | Herald

The new water treatment plant is costing more than officials expected, prompting regional water district officials to dig into reserve funds to pay for the remainder of construction.

The district that supplies water to Killeen area cities was originally funding the Stillhouse Water Treatment plant with around $54 million worth of bond funds but all of that money has been spent at this point, according to Richard Garrett, manager of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, at Wednesday’s district board meeting.

