The Killeen City Council was supposed to move into its renovated council chambers earlier this week, but a construction delay is keeping the governing body out of the room at City Hall a bit longer.
A new move-in date still has not bee set as of Wednesday, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
“We are working on punch-list items now and hope to have an estimated move-in date soon,” Shine said Wednesday.
The council was set to move in to its newly remodeled dais in time for Tuesday’s council meeting, but some last minute problems postponed the completion of the $410,000 renovation project.
The delay in completion has not affected project costs, according to Shine.
During construction, the council has conducted its meetings in the Utilities Collection Building across the street from City Hall.
The redesign included new electrical wiring, HVAC, lighting, and superficial improvements to include carpet, upholstery, paint, window shades and a redesigned council dais.
Both the technology upgrades and renovation will be paid through public, educational or governmental funds, which are paid by cable providers as a requirement for their state franchise.
Construction began in mid August, and is being done by Mitchell Construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.