Management of the city’s golf course is one step closer to being outsourced, as the Killeen City Council is considering a $90,000 per year contract following a presentation at Tuesday’s workshop.
“Staff has been having discussions about the viability of the golf course over the last three to five years,” said Brett Williams, executive director of Community Services.
Currently, Stonetree Golf Club is operated by city staff, but has been operating for the last five years at an average loss of about $318,000 annually.
According to Williams, the city has made several cuts in attempts to close the deficit, including getting rid of the golf pro position in January 2018.
On Dec. 10, the city decided to issue a Request for Proposals for outside management for the club.
In the proposal process that began in early January, the city received packets from Billy Casper Golf, Kemper Sports, Orion Golf, Elite Golf and Touchstone Golf.
City staff reviewed the submissions and selected three firms for interviews: Billy Casper Golf, Kemper Sports and Touchstone Golf.
Following the face-to-face interviews, the city staff unanimously recommended Billy Casper Golf be selected as the management firm for a five year term.
Billy Casper Golf has been in the golf course management business for over 30 years and manages over 150 golf courses across the United States.
Williams said the firm is projecting the course will break even within the first two years of the contract.
“I think what makes me most excited about this is the possibility for tournaments, which are the real revenue drivers,” Mayor Jose Segarra said. “Billy Casper has such a big footprint across the country and will be able to bring in those big tournaments, which will then help not only the club, but hotels and restaurants as well.”
The council will cast a final vote on the contract at next week’s meeting.
During Tuesday’s workshop, the council also heard a proposal for the procurement of three recycling trailers at a total cost of $60,000. These would be part of a recycling program expansion for the Solid Waste Division.
According to City Manager Ron Olson, the trailers could save the city from taking a projected 420 tons of waste to the landfill, which would save the city money both on transport and storage costs.
Danielle Singh, interim executive director of Public Works, said the trailers would also provide educational opportunities, as they could be taken to schools to teach about recycling.
Councilman Jim Kilpatrick congratulated city staff on the alternative.
“This has been an issue for almost three years,” Kilpatrick said. “I hope that this will be a leading step to re-energize recycling.”
Currently Killeen has two drop-off sites for recycling after curbside pick-up was discontinued in 2016. The proposed trailers would offer residents additional locations, tentatively at Lions Club Park and near the water tower on Clear Creek.
“The response I’ve gotten is nothing but positive,” ouncilman Butch Menking said. “Recycling is a culture, and the ability to do it is a huge part of that.”
The proposal will return to the council for a vote at next week’s meeting.
The council will also vote next week on several issues concerning the maintenance of sewer lines.
During the Jan. 22 council meeting, the Killeen City Council moved forward to provide repairs and/or replacement of residential sewer service laterals within the public right-of-way (ROW) and partnering with Utility Service Partners (USP) to outsource maintenance. This measure costs 50 cents per month for each residential sewer customer.
Council members will vote to revise sewer rates to add the 50-cent fee to the minimum flat rate for single-family, two-family, three-unit, four-unit and mobile home property customers.
The rate for commercial, apartments and motels will not change because these are not included in the warranty program.
The council will also vote on a proposal to revise the designation for places of worship for the calculation of street fees.
Street maintenance fees are determined based on Single Family Equivalents. The ordinance established 77 land uses with equivalent number of vehicle trips to a single family land use.
Separate land uses were established for a church at 0.24 Single Family Equivalents per 1,000 square feet of gross floor area and for mosques at 2.09 Single Family Equivalents per 1,000 square feet of gross floor area. These equivalents were derived from trip generation rates, pass by percentages, and trip lengths published by the Institute of Transportation Engineers.
Staff has reviewed the Single Family Equivalents in question and is recommending that a single designation of Place of Worship be established at the rate of 0.24 Single Family Equivalents.
Tuesday the council also heard three proposals for rezoning of properties, including a second proposal to rezone more than 80 acres of the Gary Purser Jr. Trust, partially for the future construction of a school.
The council will vote on all issues at next week’s meeting, which will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College Street.
