A split Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to rezone 159 acres in the Yowell Ranch area and residents are taking it to social media.
Two votes were made to designate the area from an estate to a general residential zone in the city’s future land use map, along with a rezoning to have the land used as a planned unit development.
Both requests passed with a 4-3 vote.
The undeveloped property, owned by WBW Development and WBW Single Land Investment LLC, is east of Yowell Ranch’s Phases Two and Three in Killeen.
On April 1, the city’s planning and zoning commission approved to move the consideration forward to the council with a 4-3 vote, with amendments.
The commission approved changing the zoning to suburban residential, which increased the density of the houses, and added 2.5 acres for open space. Commissioners Randy Ploeckelmann, Ramon Alvarez and Sandra O’Brien voted in opposition.
During Tuesday’s regular council meeting, city staff, council members, a resident and the developer’s representative spoke during a public hearing before the vote was cast.
Tony McIlwain, assistant director of planning and development, said the rezoning will be “involved as an amendment to the future land use map … the property as presented was 169 acres. Since that time we’ve lost about 10 acres with us revising what the developer turned in.”
Josh Welch, WBW’s vice president of development, said the company does feel like the property “makes sense for some sort of higher density type of development.”
“You have suburban surrounding most of the property on one side ... Yowell Ranch which we developed several years ago and the property also has a main trunk sewer line right through the middle of it, so which makes all of this property sewerable,” Welch said. “This property already has the sewer capacity for a transition for a higher density use rather than estate in the map change.”
Councilman-at-large Gregory Johnson asked Welch several questions, including how many homes would be on the property.
Welch responded it would be in “the ballpark of 500 to 600 homes.”
Another issue brought up by Johnson was how traffic would be handled in that area. He said he received concerns from residents.
“Their concern is that people will come flowing through their part of the subdivision and that is going to increase traffic on their street,” Johnson said.
Welch said the proposal includes “tying in residential streets with collector streets.”
A collector road or distributor road is a low-to-moderate-capacity road that serves to move traffic from local streets to arterial roads.
“We are trying as much as we can to address the connectivity issue,” Welch added.
Councilman Steve Harris said one concern brought to his attention was of internet access.
Welch responded the development company is planning on working with electrical source company Oncor and internet providers when they reach that stage of development.
Yowell Ranch Phase Four resident Elizabeth Jagodzinski told council members she is in support of the rezoning and has met with Welch about eight times addressing concerns including traffic flow.
“I am in support of this. Originally, I am one of the people that was completely opposed to this. This is going right behind me and originally on his plan, there was one playground, so I was not okay with that. He (Welch) met with us (Yowell HOA). He made significant changes so now there’s a pool, there’s a pavilion, there’s a lot of grass area. Me, along with a few other residents, we are in support of it but I can’t speak for everyone,” she said.
After Tuesday’s vote, several residents went on social media, mainly on Johnson’s public Facebook page.
Resident John Crow said, “the city has passed several items that are against the interest of the citizens.”
“I guess we should follow the money … how are we building more streets when we had to (tack) on street fees? How are we holding the builders feet to the fire when he builds with substandard materials and will they pay taxes on those empty homes?” he wrote.
Another resident wrote, “taxpayer dollars should not be spent on private industry these developers should pay for all.”
Johnson wrote a post on why he voted in opposition, stating, “while I support quality of life and community-centered development of neighborhoods for our citizens, this land use and zoning case had too many unanswered questions. I was very much in support of the added amenities for residents, but other concerns outweighed those benefits.”
