During executive session at Tuesday’s workshop meeting, Killeen City Manager Ron Olson presented his eighth 100-day report to the Killeen City Council.
The report detailed city accomplishments for the period of Jan. 9 - April 18.
Mayor Jose Segarra said the council gave Olson an “Excellent” rating after the report in the closed-door meeting.
“These meetings with our city manager are important so we know what path he is on and if it’s going in the right direction,” Segarra said Wednesday.
One council member did not to participate Tuesday evening.
Councilman at-large Gregory Johnson left the meeting before the council resumed in closed session for the discussion.
Segarra said an unexcused absence was not placed as the executive session was during a workshop meeting and not a regular meeting.
“I was not informed that he left until we all were in the room. It’s very important that us as council members know first-hand what our city manager is doing and these meetings help us relay that information to our residents,” Segarra said.
Johnson was not available for comment at time of press.
Olson has been giving the council reports every 100 days since he was hired in 2017.
Johnson has not attended any of Olson’s 100-day updates, Segarra told the Herald previously.
In a Facebook post in February, Johnson claims the council discusses other issues not on the executive session agenda when it goes behind closed doors to discuss staff evaluations and some items should be in full view of the public.
Through an email to the Herald on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said “nothing that falls outside of appraising the city manager’s performance should be discussed in closed session unless it is specifically listed on the agenda.”
“If the city manager or mayor would like to discuss concerns and/or issues of importance that they believe are better suited for closed session, then it should be listed on the agenda as such,” Johnson wrote. “This is one of the core reasons why citizens have a lack of trust in our city government. What we say and do in public and in private isn’t consistent and we have to stop leaving the citizens and taxpayers in the dark.”
In Tuesday’s report, Olson established five primary city functions: public works, public safety, recreation, community and economic development and support services.
According to a city news release, each of these functions is supported by departments through specific mission elements. The city has now developed a methodology for tracking expenditures by mission element which will serve to more accurately reflect the resources required to provide each service and budget accordingly, according to the release.
Olson also reported on the Bob Gilmore Senior Center operations, which were moved to Killeen Community Center and will remain until a permanent solution is planned and constructed.
Other highlights of the 100-day report include:
- Stonetree Golf Club management was outsourced to Billy Casper Golf “to improve financial outcomes and reduce General Fund subsidy,” according to the city.
- Killeen Civic & Conference Center entered a concession agreement with a new vendor, expected to offer enhanced customer services and additional event revenue.
- Significant staff changes in the Community Services, Information Technology and Public Works departments as its directors departed. Olson presented three candidates that will fill each position. Pending council confirmation, each is expected to begin work within 30 days.
- The 86th Texas Legislative Session convened January 8. Staff has been diligently working to accomplish Council’s Legislative Priorities and Principles. The Legislature continues its work through May 27, and it is too soon to predict outcomes; however, our work to increase state reimbursement for the disproportionate impact of veterans exemptions looks very promising.
- The completion of renovations and upgrades to City Council Chambers
- The Killeen Citizens Academy honored 29 graduates who completed nine weeks of curriculum designed to increase their knowledge and understanding of city government
- The Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Report was released to the public to highlight the year’s accomplishments.
The ninth 100-day period began April 19 — which according to Olson — will focus on Fiscal Year 2020 budget development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.