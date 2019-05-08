During executive session at Tuesday’s workshop meeting, Killeen City Manager Ron Olson presented his eighth 100-day report to the Killeen City Council.
The report detailed city accomplishments for the period of Jan. 9 - April 18.
Mayor Jose Segarra said the council gave Olson an “Excellent” rating after the report in the closed-door meeting.
“These meetings with our city manager are important so we know what path he is on and if it’s going in the right direction,” Segarra said Wednesday.
One council member did not to participate Tuesday evening.
Councilman at-large Gregory Johnson left the meeting before the council resumed in closed session for the discussion.
Segarra said an unexcused absence was not placed as the executive session was during a workshop meeting and not a regular meeting.
“I was not informed that he left until we all were in the room. It’s very important that us as council members know first-hand what our city manager is doing and these meetings help us relay that information to our residents,” Segarra said.
Olson has been giving the council reports every 100 days since he was hired in 2017.
Johnson has not attended any of Olson’s 100-day updates, Segarra told the Herald previously.
In a Facebook post in February, Johnson claims the council discusses other issues not on the executive session agenda when it goes behind closed doors to discuss staff evaluations and some items should be in full view of the public.
Through an email to the Herald on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said “Agenda item DS-19-041 reads “City Manager Quarterly Performance Appraisal.” Nothing that falls outside of appraising the city manager’s performance should be discussed in closed session unless it is specifically listed on the agenda.”
“If the city manager or mayor would like to discuss concerns and/or issues of importance that they believe are better suited for closed session, then it should be listed on the agenda as such,” Johnson wrote. “This is one of the core reasons why citizens have a lack of trust in our city government. What we say and do in public and in private isn’t consistent and we have to stop leaving the citizens and taxpayers in the dark.”
In Tuesday’s report, Olson established five primary city functions: public works, public safety, recreation, community and economic development and support services.
According to a city news release, each of these functions is supported by departments through specific mission elements. The city has now developed a methodology for tracking expenditures by mission element which will serve to more accurately reflect the resources required to provide each service and budget accordingly, according to the release.
Olson also reported on the Bob Gilmore Senior Center operations, which were moved to Killeen Community Center and will remain until a permanent solution is planned and constructed.
Other highlights of the 100-day report include:
- Stonetree Golf Club management was outsourced to Billy Casper Golf “to improve financial outcomes and reduce General Fund subsidy,” according to the city.
- Killeen Civic & Conference Center entered a concession agreement with a new vendor, expected to offer enhanced customer services and additional event revenue.
- Significant staff changes in the Community Services, Information Technology and Public Works departments as its directors departed. Olson presented three candidates that will fill each position. Pending council confirmation, each is expected to begin work within 30 days.
- The 86th Texas Legislative Session convened January 8. Staff has been diligently working to accomplish Council’s Legislative Priorities and Principles. The Legislature continues its work through May 27, and it is too soon to predict outcomes; however, our work to increase state reimbursement for the disproportionate impact of veterans exemptions looks very promising.
- The completion of renovations and upgrades to City Council Chambers
- The Killeen Citizens Academy honored 29 graduates who completed nine weeks of curriculum designed to increase their knowledge and understanding of city government
- The Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Report was released to the public to highlight the year’s accomplishments.
The ninth 100-day period began April 19 — which according to Olson — will focus on Fiscal Year 2020 budget development.
This is the personal opinion of this writer.
Well look here. Wonders never cease.
Well now, Now who's telling the truth, the only newspaper in town or Mayor Segarra. The city manager 100 day reporting function is, I would think, bbe a very important feature and it would seem to me that 'all members of your city council should be included'. You should endeavor to see that every city council can and will be in attendance and you should endeavor to see that the rules are in compliance with the latest 'Governing Standards and Expectations are complied with'.
Yesterday it was reported that during the secret tell all that doesn't get reported to the citizens, that 3 negative votes were reported and they were Council members Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson and Steve Harris. Now it is reported that Councilman Gregory Johnson was not in attendance and according to Council Gregory Johnson, he has not attended a single
'The request to start the process of considering both annexation requests was passed with a vote of 4-3, with Council members Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson and Steve Harris voted in opposition.'
Copy: 'Johnson has not attended any of Olson’s 100-day updates, Segarra told the Herald previously'.
Continuation of copy: 'In a Facebook post in February, Johnson claims the council discusses other issues not on the executive session agenda when it goes behind closed doors to discuss staff evaluations and some items should be in full view of the public.'
Continuation of copy: 'Through an email to the Herald on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said “nothing that falls outside of appraising the city manager’s performance should be discussed in closed session unless it is specifically listed on the agenda.”
Continuation of copy: “If the city manager or mayor would like to discuss concerns and/or issues of importance that they believe are better suited for closed session, then it should be listed on the agenda as such,” Johnson wrote. “This is one of the core reasons why citizens have a lack of trust in our city government. What we say and do in public and in private isn’t consistent and we have to stop leaving the citizens and taxpayers in the dark.” End of copy.
Now where have I heard that before. So At least two of us read the 'city of Killeen – Governing Standards and Expectations the same verse and chapter. So where does that leave us, at the door wanting in or outside the door as if nothing was ever presented.
I still say that 'there is too much secrecy going in this town, that this city government should be conducted with more openness. So how about it City government,, do you want to nullify the vote you conducted 'behind closed doors' and conduct the workshop meeting as in conformance with standards that pertain to worlshop meetings, or you, as usual, going to continue to 'do it your way'?
Now as to your 'giving Olsen an excellent rating after the closed door meeting', that you should not have attached to the workshop without that session being open to the public. The people of this city deserve to know how their employees are functioning even if you do not and insist that you are going to continue to conduct closed door, secretive meetings that pertain to activities and items that should be open to the Killeen citizen.
Copy: 'In Tuesday’s report, Olson established five primary city functions: public works, public safety, recreation, community and economic development and support services.'
Continuation of copy: 'According to a city news release, each of these functions is supported by departments through specific mission elements. The city has now developed a methodology for tracking expenditures by mission element which will serve to more accurately reflect the resources required to provide each service and budget accordingly, according to the release.' End of copy.
Does this news bulletin now imply that you now have the methodology to run line item reviews as was suggested by I think it was councilman Gregory Johnson and can complete a more thorough budgetary review wherein you can transfer less money from the general account? I certainly hope so.
Copy: 'The completion of renovations and upgrades to City Council Chambers'. End of copy.
To my recollection, the renovation has not been completed as per specification dated in 1992 or thereabouts because there has not been renovation that allows disabled people to ingress and egress from both the outside doors and the entrance to the city council. I have copy of what should be put in to accommodate push button automation of these doors in question. So when are you going to schedule this, I think, important activity? I still need to see the data you can come up with. If no data then I can assume that the city council has been operating illegally and the votes to generate those revisions to the sewer system and road way are null and void.
This has been the personal opinion of this writer and nothing shall be used, in context or without or changed in any way without first notifying, and receiving explicit approval from this writer.
One of the 4.28 % who voted.
