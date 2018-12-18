Former Killeen councilman Robert “Bob” Hausmann died on Sunday at his residence in Denton, near Dallas. He was 85.
Hausmann was appointed by the City Council to fill the remainder of former councilman Dan Corbin’s term in October 2005 and served until May 2007. Corbin had resigned the seat to run for a Texas state representative position.
“He lived across the street from me for 15 years,” Corbin said. “He was a very kind, caring and gracious person. He served the community for many years as the principal at the Killeen alternative school and as a volunteer at Metroplex (Hospital) as well. He was just a really wonderful man.”
Hausmann was born on Aug. 23, 1933 in Refugio, Texas to Emil and Marguerite (Ryals) Hausmann, according to his obituary. He and his wife Dorothy “Dot” Hausmann were married on July 8, 1953, while he was stationed in Belville, Illinois, in the Air Force. They were married for 64 years until Dot’s death in 2017.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, sister Betty Stratmann, brother Sonny Hausmann and granddaughter Leann Moore. He is survived by his two daughters Cindy Moore of Krum, Texas and Linda Mayhugh of Meridian, Idaho; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
