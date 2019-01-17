More voices will be soon heard in the debate about voting rights for the region’s water district, as close to 40 people attended a public forum sponsored by two Killeen City Council members Thursday night.
“What can we do as citizens?” Bill Rosenberg of Belton asked guest panel members Richard “Dick” Young and Terry Clark.
Rosenberg said he also spoke out at the Belton City Council meeting and was disappointed when the city last week voted in favor of the water district, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
“I came here tonight because I think Killeen is the last, best hope we have to make sure this doesn’t go the way WCID wants it to,” Rosenberg said.
Young, who sits on the WCID board, answered with a simple direction.
“Make your voices heard,” Young said. “Call your state representatives. Call them every day.”
Pens and notepads were opened around the room as phone numbers for local representatives were read out.
Killeen council members Shirley Fleming and Steve Harris spearheaded the forum amid the water district, WCID-1, seeking a resolution of support from the Killeen City Council.
Seven months after having its first election in 24 years, the regional water district voted in December to stop electing members to its board.
The plan was approved 3-1 by the water board, with Young dissenting, but the proposal needs state approval. Water board members have lobbied four city councils seeking support for the measure that would need to be approved by a state legislative committee.
The Killeen City Council tabled the vote Jan. 8, and the water district board will return to the council on Tuesday.
WCID No. 1, controls drinking water for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
When the water district had its election last May, it had not updated its service boundaries since 1984. That meant, when the district finally had an election, only people within a small portion of Killeen could vote.
“Elections will take out the ‘good ol’ boy’ system they’ve been operating in,” Killeen resident Bob Kidwell said at the forum. “I’m going to call my state representative.”
To date, Killeen is the sole entity that has not given its support, although the removal of elections seems to be the cause of the council’s hesitation.
The WCID will make a presentation to the Killeen council at its regular meeting Tuesday at the Utility Collections Conference Room, located at 210 W. Avenue C. The meeting has been set for 4 p.m. because of its lengthy agenda, city officials said.
