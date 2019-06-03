One of the agenda items up for discussion at tomorrow's workshop meeting of the Killeen City Council will be whether the city would help fund the Friends in Crisis’ homeless shelter.
According to the presentation packet provided to the City Council, the organization is requesting $10,000 per month, or $120,000 per year, to assist with operating costs, as well as a waiver of their 2018 utility fees totaling $12,673.
Larry Moehnke, Families In Crisis’ board vice president, said they are seeking $60,000 upfront for the remainder of 2019.
“We’ve worked with council prior to the shelter’s opening. We are at a place where we can apply for additional funding through grants and we are doing so at this time,” he said.
The operating costs for the shelter, which closed May 18, are estimated to be $30,000 per month, Moehnke said.
According to City Manager Ronald Olson through a staff report, the $120,000 request would be on a recurring basis and “a budget amendment would be needed to appropriate money from the fund balance in the (city’s) General Fund.”
Moehnke said the bulk of the funding goes toward day-to-day operations, along with staffing.
“We have to also take care of payroll and provide housing assistance for our clients,” he said.
Prior to its closure, the 78-bed shelter served an average of 75 people per night and was open 16 hours per day, from 3 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Shelter officials have said the closing is temporary, until they can raise the necessary funds to reopen.
As of presstime, the shelter has raised a total of $5,238 between Facebook and GoFundMe.
The fundraising goal was set at $200,000.
The council workshop will begin at 5 p.m. today at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Comedy club to raise funds for shelter
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge will host a fundraiser Wednesday to benefit the shelter.
Dana Smith, the club’s general manager, said staff heard about the shelter’s funding issues through the Daily Herald and social media.
“We have helped out with the community before, including feeding the homeless. We saw a need with the shelter, and we wanted to help,” she said.
The show will have more than 12 comics on its roster.
Help the Homeless Benefit will be begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the club located at 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The cost is $10 per person, or $5 with two, non-perishable food items.
For more information, go to Facebook.com/TwiceAsFunnyComedyLounge.
