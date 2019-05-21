A representative of the Hill Country Transit District presented a Fiscal Year 2020 report during the Killeen City Council workshop meeting on Tuesday.
According to Bell County Judge David Blackburn, the district’s newly elected chairman, the district is still experiencing shortfalls after applying funding available from the Federal Transit Administration, TxDOT, and contract revenue.
“The purpose of this presentation is to let the funding entities and the public know what the picture looks like,” Blackburn said.
The HOP’s urban operations director, Darrell Burtner said its current service has urban and rural divisions, include three Killeen routes and two intercity routes that connect Killeen to Cove and east Bell County. There is an additional route each in Heights and Cove, two routes in Temple, one in Belton and a connector route in east Bell County.
HCTD received approximately $10,232,400 in local contributions for Fiscal Year 2019.
Fiscal Year 2020 starts Sept. 1 for the district and they are asking the city, including other area governments like Copperas Cove, to have an answer of what they can give before then.
Faced with a revenue shortfall, the transit system last summer requested $455,000 in funding from Killeen for the 2019 fiscal year. The council voted in September to allocate the same $120,000 for the service that it did in fiscal 2018.
City Manager Ron Olson urged council members to look at options, including eliminating the fixed route and to partner with private transportation services such as Uber or Lyft.
“We don’t have the option to look in advance as our budget will not be ready until after Sept. 1,” he said.
Discussions were still continuing at presstime.
In other business matters, the city council also discussed roadways and who would conduct a street condition assessment.
The public works department is recommending awarding a contract to Transmap Corporation.
Danielle Singh, executive director of public works, said in a staff report that “Transmap is a highly qualified firm and the agreement allows for the most efficient use of available funding to address this item.”
An estimated one-time cost of the assessment is $184,055.71 and the monies would come out of the city’s streets consulting account.
More discussions and a vote on the agreement will take place at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.-
