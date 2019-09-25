Rob Robinson

Harker Heights’ former mayor Rob Robinson shows the audience one of the gifts he received May 9, 2017, during his farewell reception at Harker Heights’ City Hall in this file photo. Robinson on Wednesday was appointed as a director to the regional water board.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

Rob Robinson, the former mayor of Harker Heights, was appointed to the regional water board in Killeen during the board's meeting this morning.

Robinson was the only individual nominated by the board and he was approved unanimously by the other four members of the board.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.