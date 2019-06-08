Around 20 Killeen-area residents met at the Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park to learn about the 2020 Census on Saturday.
Jennifer Pope from the United States Census Bureau was the guest speaker, and she gave an hourlong presentation explaining what the census is, how it works and what it is trying to accomplish.
She has been traveling to different counties and cities since June of 2018 to educate people about the census.
The census is all about having data, Pope said.
Phyllis Jones from KISS Community Connections 103.1 radio station, hosted the census workshop.
“The census is coming and I know from listening to other people there is a fear of the census,” Jones said. She wanted people to know that the census is much more than the government wanting to know how many people are in a certain household.
Jones will also be hosting a job fair around the census on June 29 at 1 p.m. at the Killeen Senior Center.
Ginger Bell, who attended the workshop Saturday, said, “I didn’t realize the complexity of it before. I didn’t realize that there were so many different stages.”
Bell said she realizes now how much more important it is to complete the census.
Another member of the U.S. Census Bureau was David Sosa. He is a recruiting assistant and he provided some information about potential job openings.
The census is looking for people to work in address canvassing, work as clerks, recruiting assistants and census takers or enumerators, he said. Census takers and those who work in address canvassing start around $16.50 an hour.
For more information on jobs or to apply, go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.
