Killeen City Manager Ron Olson has announced his intent to appoint David Ellison as assistant city manager, according to a Friday morning press release from the city.
Ellison has accepted a conditional offer of employment to start work Feb. 4.
The appointment will be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council workshop and considered for confirmation by the council at its Jan. 15 meeting.
“We had a strong group of applicants, and Mr. Ellison stood out both on paper and in person,” Olson said. “I was looking for a strong leader who can inspire teamwork and excellent customer service, and I believe he will bring all of these qualities to our organization.”
Ellison has more than 20 years of municipal experience with multiple assistant city manager assignments. He is currently a project manager for the city of San Antonio Airport System following a three-year stint as assistant city manager. His service to other Texas cities has included Sugarland, Carrollton, Lubbock and Denton. He also served twice as assistant city manager in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Killeen engaged Strategic Government Resources to conduct the nationwide assistant city manager search, and 115 applications were received. The list was initially narrowed based on qualifications and experience then narrowed again through preliminary interviews with the consultant. Five finalists were invited for interview Dec. 13 and 14. In October, Dennis Baldwin, Killeen’s current assistant city manger and the city’s former police chief, announced his plan to retire. His retirement date is Feb. 28.
“Mr. Baldwin has given this community more than three decades of service first as a police officer, then police chief and assistant city manager,” Olson said. “He has had a distinguished and honorable career, and I have been privileged to work with him over the last two years.”
Pending approval, the annual base salary for the position is $140,473, plus benefits and car allowance, according to the city council agenda.
