The Killeen city council will have a special meeting on Tuesday to hold public hearings on the proposed property tax rate and the city’s proposed budget, according to meeting materials.
A workshop will follow the meeting.
The first item on the meeting agenda is the first of two public hearings on the proposed tax rate of 0.75 per $100 valuation for fiscal year Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019. The tax rate will be adopted at the Sept. 18 council meeting.
The rate was preliminarily adopted on Aug. 21, and two public hearings are required. The second public hearing will be on Sept. 11.
Second on the agenda is the public hearing on the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2019, as well as its Plan of Municipal Services for the fiscal year running from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019.
One public hearing is required before the city can adopt its budget and the council will vote on the budget at the Sept. 18 council meeting.
Items to be discussed at the workshop include adopting a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. City leaders allocated more than $386,000 for the chamber’s economic development services.
The city also will consider another resolution to accept more than $22,000 from the Office of the Governor’s Homeland Security Grant Program. The money will be used to replace outdated equipment on the Haz-Mat Response Vehicle, including adding equipment capable of detecting chemical warfare agents.
The meetings will start at 5 p.m. at the Utility Collections Conference Room at 210 West Avenue C, Killeen.
