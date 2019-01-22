After the dust and confusion of the discussion of the regional water district settled during Tuesday’s workshop, the Killeen City Council reached a decision concerning who is responsible for lateral sewer lines.
Current city practice gives the property owner responsibility for repairs to sewer lines running from the main line to the structure.
In December, the council heard a briefing from a warranty company that could potentially offer coverage to both residents and the city.
David Olson, executive director of Public Works, presented the board with five options:
1A — Keep the current practice and partner with the warranty company for an optional program (no rate increase, optional increase for those who desire coverage).
1B — Keep the current practice and prepare a list of pre-approved service providers (no rate increase).
2A — City takes ownership of the lateral line within the public right of way, and partners with USP for a mandatory warranty program ($0.50 per month per customer).
2B — City takes ownership of the lateral line within the public right of way, and city maintains the line with city staff ($0.75-$1.80 per month per customer, 3-7 additional FTEs).
3 — City takes ownership of the lateral line from the main to the structure, and city maintains said line ($4.70 per month per customer, 18.5 FTEs).
The council voted 6 to 1 in favor of option 2A, with Councilwoman Shirley Fleming opposed, voicing her desire to go with 2B.
“I think 2A does all the things we are trying to get done,” Councilman Hugh “Butch” Menking said. “It shifts the risk away from the citizen, it shifts the risk away from the city, and puts it on the insurance company.”
The council also voted to move forward with the design and construction of a covered parking lot at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for rental and short-term parking.
The council had approved a request for proposals for the project in February of 2017, and responses were received and reviewed in June 2018.
Matt Van Valkenburgh, head of the aviation department, presented renderings of the proposed structures and recommended the council approve the department’s choice of Amersco as provider for the project.
The council voted unanimously in favor of moving forward with the project.
In a non-action agenda item, the council heard a proposal from David Olson regarding the implementation of impact fees.
On Oct. 16, the council authorized the creation of the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee to move forward with the process of implementing impact fees.
In order to continue moving forward with impact fees, it is necessary to retain a consultant to develop land use assumptions and finalize the impact fee study for water, wastewater, and roadway impact fees. Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc. submitted a proposal with a fee of $70,000 to perform the
following services: project management and meetings, land use assumptions, water impact fee study, wastewater impact fee study, roadway impact fee study, public hearings, approvals, and implementation process.
“Without these studies, we can only go so far,” city manager Ron Olson said. “We need these studies to move forward.”
The council will vote on the agreement at its next meeting on Jan. 29.
A briefing from the Schlueter Group regarding the Texas Legislative Session was scheduled for Tuesday’s workshop, but was postponed because the presenter fell ill.
The council will also meet Jan. 31 in a joint meeting with the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
