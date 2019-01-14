The Killeen city council will meet Tuesday for its regular meeting to vote on several proposals heard at last week’s workshop.
Among the items listed on the agenda is the consideration of procuring several replacement fleet vehicles. According to meeting documents, funding for the acquisition of replacement vehicles and equipment was approved as part of the city’s annual budget process. The Fleet Services Division considers factors such as available funding, units per category, age, mileage/hours, repair costs, and department or division feedback in order to make decisions about vehicle replacements.
For fiscal year 2017, the fleet replacement budget was $752,155. The 2018 budget was $4,444,596, and the budget for the current fiscal year is $4,613,300.
The Fleet Services Division has proposed the purchase of 12 vehicles at a total cost of $3 million.
This procurement includes the replacement of a street sweeper that was involved in a single vehicle accident on Oct. 15, which resulted in the sweeper being damaged beyond repair. The total cost to replace the street sweeper is $240,760, but with the $196,166 the city received from insurance, there is a balance of $44,594 needed to replace the vehicle.
The proposal also includes four pieces of fleet for commercial solid waste collection, and seven pieces for residential solid waste. The vehicles to be replaced have an average age of 13 years, according to meeting documents.
AIRPORT CONCESSIONS
The council will also vote on a potential lease agreement with CCL Ventures, LLC, which would bring a Blimpie sandwich shop to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. The city has previously had agreements with Subway, Jesters Lounge, Green Beans Coffee and Automatic Chef to provide food and beverage service within the airport.
However, Subway, Jesters Lounge and Green Beans Coffee have since terminated their contracts. City staff is recommending that the council approve the CCL Ventures contract, as having a lease agreement with Blimpie will bring additional revenue to the airport.
“I think our airport has a lot of potential, and it’s things like this that make me proud that you all are working to maximize that potential,” Councilman Gregory Johnson said last Tuesday.
Also on the agenda is the vote to approve City Manager Ron Olson’s appointment of David Ellison to the position of assistant city manager. Ellison has over 20 years of experience in city government, and has served as an assistant city manager in seven cities, including San Antonio, where he is currently a project manager for the San Antonio Airport System. He has a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from North Texas State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas.
Ellison met and addressed the council during last week’s workshop, but according to the city charter, the council must vote to approve the appointment before Ellison can officially assume the position.
