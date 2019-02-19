The Killeen City Council will vote next week on the rezoning of a piece of land for the construction of another new elementary school, one of several topics brought forth for discussion at Tuesday night’s workshop.
The Gary Purser Jr. 2000 Trust submitted a request to amend the Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map (FLUM) from a “Suburban Commercial” designation to a “General Commercial” designation for 7.858 acres and from a “Rural” designation to a “General Residential” designation for 79.117 acres for the property located at 5601 Clear Creek Road.
City staff recommended the council approve the change from “rural”to “general residential” in order to keep up with the growth of the area. However, the staff recommended the council not approve the change to “general commercial.”
City staff will reach out to Fort Hood officials to ensure that future school plans do not interfere with any nearby training areas.
The council will hear more next week, when it will make its decision.
In other business, the council continued discussion of extended warranties for roadways.
On Feb. 5, City Council made a motion of direction to further discuss extending the warranty period for infrastructure.
Executive Director of Public Services David Olson presented his research on warranties in other cities of similar size, and found that the one-year warranty Killeen currently has on its roadway construction is the norm. Only Belton has a two-year warranty, and some cities even have none.
Olson then proposed looking instead at increasing the standards of design for new roads in order to offset the need for longer warranties. According to Olson, Killeen roads are currently designed to have a 17 year life cycle, but with improved design standards, this could potentially be expanded to 20 or 30 years.
“I am all for compromise and giving people a longer warranty if that’s the best option,” Councilman Jim Kilpatrick said Tuesday. “What I want to know, though, is how much cost will be incurred with this warranty. How much would it add to a project for an extra year of warranty, when if we are building a road to last 17 years, it shouldn’t be falling apart in one.”
City Manager Ron Olson was given a motion of direction by the council to research and present the possible cost differences that could be incurred with an extended warranty as opposed to higher design standards.
This will also be on the agenda for next week’s meeting.
In other discussions:
In September, city staff applied for a grant from the National Fitness Campaign for an Outdoor Fitness Court within Lions Club Park. The Outdoor Fitness Court is a one of a kind workout amenity that has been installed in over 100 locations nationwide and would be the first of its kind in the Central Texas Region. The total cost of the Outdoor Fitness Court to include installation is $135,000; the National Fitness Campaign has awarded the City of Killeen a grant in the amount of $30,000. The City of Killeen has agreed to partner with the Junior Service League of Killeen to accept its contribution of $75,000 toward the project. The remaining $30,000 will be funded via the Governmental CIP from remaining bond funds designated for park projects.
The council also heard a proposal to hold a joint election with the Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College. This agreement would cover early voting and election day cost sharing and staffing responsibilities.
The council discussed options for upgrading the city email software. City employees currently use on an email system from 2010, which is nearing the end of its support life cycle. The council was presented with two new system options, and will vote at next week’s meeting.
The council also heard a presentation proposing the acquisition of replacement fleet vehicles and equipment. This was approved as part of the Fiscal Year 2019 Budget process.
The council heard a proposal to renew the authority agreement with Aero-Nautical Services, LLC, to provide airport shuttle services. The company has provided services to the city since 2004, and is seeking a new five-year agreement.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble presented Memorandums of Understanding with the police forces at the Killeen Independent School District and Texas A&M Central Texas. These agreements would cement the procedures under which the police forces decide jurisdiction and authority on school property.
The council also heard a proposal to enter into a management services agreement for mixed beverage services at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. City staff conducted interviews of three companies, and has made a recommendation to council. Council will hear from each company at next week’s meeting before making a decision.
The council also heard a proposal to enter in to an agreement with Routeware, Inc. to provide GPS services for City solid waste vehicles.
The council considered an amendment to a city ordinance that would regulate speed limits citywide, repealing construction zone speed limits on roads where construction has been completed, and specifically, regulating the speed limit on Elms Road, where the speed limit varies on single stretches of the road depending on direction of travel.
The council will meet again at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
