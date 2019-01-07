The monthly meeting for the District 1 advisory committee board is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. The meeting will be held at Bloom Coffee Roasters, 2300 E. Rancier Ave., Suite 104.
Guests at the event will be Killeen City Manager Ron Olson and Dennis Baldwin.
Baldwin will be retiring from his role as assistant city manager in February after 35 years with the city.
Shirley Fleming, the city councilwoman for District 1, hosts the meetings monthly.
“It is an open forum,” she said. “This is an opportunity for the public to come and ask the city (officials) what is going on in their departments.”
Fleming said these meetings are held on the second Monday of every month, and always at the same time and location. The events are free and open to the public.
Guests at other upcoming meetings include:
Feb. 11: Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble and a staff member
March 11 - City Attorney Kathy Davis and City Secretary Lucy Aldrich
April 8 - Fire Chief Brian Brank and a staff member
May 13 - City Auditor Matthew Grady and Executive Director of Community Development Leslie Hinkle
June 10 - Executive Director of Human Resources Eva Bark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.