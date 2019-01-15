In a unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Killeen City Council approved City Manager Ron Olson’s appointment of David Ellison as assistant city manager.
Ellison has more than 20 years of municipal experience with multiple assistant city manager assignments. He is currently a project manager for the city of San Antonio Airport System following a three-year stint as assistant city manager.
His service to other Texas cities has included Sugarland, Carrollton, Lubbock and Denton. He also served twice as assistant city manager in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Mr. Olson has a great track record with hiring employees,” Mayor Jose Segarra said Tuesday.
Killeen engaged Strategic Government Resources to conduct the nationwide assistant city manager search, and 115 applications were received. The list was initially narrowed based on qualifications and experience, then narrowed again through preliminary interviews with the consultant.
Five finalists were invited for interview Dec. 13 and 14. In October, Dennis Baldwin, Killeen’s current assistant city manager and the city’s former police chief, announced his plan to retire. His retirement date was extended to Feb. 28 to accommodate the hiring process.
Ellison will begin work Feb. 4.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council also voted on a resolution resulting from a closed-session discussion following last week’s workshop. City attorney Kathy Davis presented about the council’s current invocation procedures. To date, the council has had what Davis called an “informal” invocation policy, with nothing specifically outlined about the procedure.
However, Davis mentioned current Supreme Court guidelines that suggest councils adopt formal policies. The proposed policy outlines the desire for the council to solemnize the proceedings of the council, while at the same time respecting the beliefs and rights of each individual.
The policy states that participation in the prayer is optional, and that the practice of opening a meeting with an invocation does not affiliate the council or the city with any particular religion, faith or denomination.
“Rather, this policy is intended to acknowledge and express the City Council’s respect for the diversity of denominations, faiths, and beliefs represented and practiced among the citizens of Killeen,” Davis’ presentation stated.
The policy was approved unanimously.
The council also voted in favor of the proposed concession agreement with CCL Ventures, which means there will soon be a Blimpie sandwich shop in the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The airport has previously held contracts with Subway, Jesters Lounge, Green Beans Coffee and Automatic Chef to provide food and beverage service within the airport. These contracts have since been terminated.
A unanimous vote was also cast in favor of the acquisition of replacement fleet vehicles and equipment.
The Fleet Services Division proposed the purchase of 12 vehicles at a total cost of $3 million, which would include the replacement of a street sweeper that was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Oct. 15, which resulted in the sweeper being damaged beyond repair. The total cost to replace the street sweeper is $240,760, but with the $196,166 the city received from insurance, there is a balance of $44,594 needed to replace the vehicle.
The proposal also included four pieces of fleet for commercial solid waste collection, and seven pieces for residential solid waste.
The council will meet again for a workshop Jan. 22.
