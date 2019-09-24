WCID-1

Ricky Garrett, left, Allen Cloud, Mitch Jacobs, Don Farek and Dick Young look at the district's audit report for 2019 during a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12.

 Hunter King | Herald

The board that controls water for Killeen and the surrounding areas is meeting Wednesday to select a new board member to take the place of long-time board member John Blankenship, who stepped down at the August meeting because he is a developer.

State water code prohibits developers from serving on regional boards that control drinking water supply. 

