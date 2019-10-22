WCID 1

Ricky Garrett, left, Mitchell Jacobs, Allen Cloud, Don Farek, Rob Robinson and Dick Young discuss business during their regular meeting on Sept. 25 at the Water Control and Improvement District's administration building in Killeen.

 Hunter King | Herald

The board for the entity that controls water in Killeen and surrounding areas will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss approving phase two of the Stillhouse transmission main line project to McLean Construction in Killeen. That project would cost the district around $10.2 million, according to the agenda posted on their website.

The project is in relation to the Stillhouse water treatment plant that is scheduled for completion in June 2020.

