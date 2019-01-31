The Killeen ISD board of trustees and the Killeen City Council took steps to get on the same page about upcoming projects, as the two came together for a joint workshop Thursday evening.
“These meetings are so important,” said KISD Superintendent John Craft. “We work in such close partnership with the city on so many fronts.”
At the heart of the discussion Thursday was future planning and expansion for the district.
With KISD’s enrollment expected to exceed 45,500 students next school year, the district presented its plans to accommodate its growing numbers. This includes opening the new Maude Moore Wood Elementary School and redrawing attendance zones for other nearby elementary schools to reduce overcrowding.
According to Craft’s presentation Thursday, the proposed rezoning will impact students at Alice W. Douse and Cedar Valley elementary schools, as well as Skipcha and Timber Ridge, which are both operating over capacity.
Informational meetings are scheduled for these campuses in February.
Craft said that although the district likes to think it looks at issues from every angle, it is important to get parent feedback from their unique perspective.
“I appreciate that,” said Killeen Councilman Jim Kilpatrick. “Parents need to know that you’ve looked into all of this. None of this is done just willy-nilly.”
The district also will open a new middle school in the fall of 2020 and is designing a new high school, a renovated Killeen High School, three replacement elementary schools, and one new elementary school to address enrollment growth, all funded by the $426 million bond program approved by voters last May.
Executive Director for Facilities Services Adam Rich and Demographer Jeff Heckathorn provided city council and school board members with details on the construction-related planning and status at Thursday’s meeting.
KISD officials also discussed with school board and city council members the decommissioning of excess district property and plans for Nolan Middle School, which will close in the summer of 2020.
The district currently has two vacant buildings in its inventory: the former Fairway Middle School and the former Sallie Mae building.
With the construction of new campuses as part of the bond projects, Fowler Elementary and Nolan Middle School, as well as West Ward, Clifton Park, Sugar Loaf and Bellaire elementary schools will all close within the next two years.
Craft outlined several options the district has for the conveyance of these properties, which could be opened to a public bid or conveyed to an institute of higher education, government entity, or a city, county or nonprofit organization.
Additionally, the board and council members discussed the interlocal agreement between KISD police and the Killeen Police Department.
This agreement outlines procedures for law enforcement and patrol on school property and would make official the cooperation that currently exists between the two entities. The agreement will be placed on the consent agenda for the next school board meeting.
The Killeen City Council will hold its next meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the newly renovated city hall dais. The KISD school board will meet next at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Central Administration building.
