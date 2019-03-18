At tonight’s Killeen City Council workshop, city staff will present a proposed $90,000 per year management agreement with Billy Casper Golf of Reston, Virginia, for the Stonetree Golf Club.
Stonetree Golf Club has an average operating budget of $1,436,540 over the previous five fiscal years, with an average revenue of $1,074,200. According to meeting documents, statistics represent an operation that has operated with an average operating loss of $318,000 annually.
The golf course is currently managed by city staff.
Because of a reorganization of community services and staff cuts, the course has also seen its 19 full-time equivalent positions trimmed to 12, including the absence of a “golf pro” to handle lessons and other responsibilities, a position that was eliminated in January 2018.
In fiscal 2018, the city projected a $352,000 loss at Stonetree.
On Dec. 10, the city decided to issue a Request for Proposals for outside management for the club.
In the proposal process that began in early January, the city received packets from Billy Casper Golf, Kemper Sports,
Orion Golf, Elite Golf and Touchstone Golf.
City staff reviewed submissions and selected three firms for interviews: Billy Casper Golf, Kemper Sports and Touchstone Golf.
Following the face-to-face interviews, the city staff unanimously recommended Billy Casper Golf be selected as the management firm for a five year term.
Billy Casper Golf has been in the golf course management business for over 30 years and manages 90 municipal golf courses across the United States.
At Tuesday’s workshop, city staff will present the proposed agreement to the council, who is expected to vote at next week’s meeting.
The workshop will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
