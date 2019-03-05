Tuesday evening, the Killeen City Council authorized City Manager Ron Olson to search for a second assistant city manager, as long as he could also tell the council how the position would be funded.
The council only recently filled the budgeted position for assistant city manager.
On Jan. 15, the council unanimously approved Olson’s appointment of David Ellison to replace Dennis Baldwin, who retired last week after 35 years of service to the city.
However, according to Olson, Killeen has historically had two positions for assistant city managers, until one was recently unfunded after the retirement of Ann Farris last February.
Olson said Tuesday he has found several ways that the second position can be recreated without changing the budget.
“I would like to see how you propose to do that before you come back to us with a recommendation,” Councilman Gregory Johnson said.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King expressed concern that the position could take funding away from potentially hiring police officers or firefighters, which Olson said it would not.
“We hired you because we trust you,” Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said to Olson. “You’ve done a fantastic job and I trust your decision.”
Olson will now narrow his selections down and return to the council with a recommendation for the position, as well as a plan to fund the position.
In other business, the council heard a resolution to cancel the May 4 election for District 1, where incumbent Shirley Fleming is unopposed. This cancellation would save the city approximately $3,000 in election costs.
The council also heard a resolution to approve the city staff’s appointments of presiding and alternate judges for the election.
A motion of direction was also given to city staff to amend an ordinance relating to solicitation in the public right-of-way. The Texas Transportation Code requires that city staff, such as firefighters, be allowed to request contributions in public streets, as they currently do during their “Fill the Boot” charity campaign.
Following a suggestion made by Councilman Johnson, the council directed that staff extend this permission to all charitable organizations in order to be fair to all groups.
Councilman Steve Harris added that a safety training be a mandatory part of receiving a permit to solicit to prevent liability on the part of the city in the case of an incident.
The council also received the investment report for the last quarter of 2018, as well as the quarterly financial report.
The council will meet again at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
