On the morning of one of Celebrate Killeen’s biggest events — Holiday Under the Stars — the head of the volunteer committee submitted his resignation in writing.
Terry Mustapher, in a Dec. 1 letter to Killeen Volunteers, Inc. President Lawrence Holly, said he was leaving the committee after disputes with city staff had begun to affect his health.
“Celebrate Killeen was once fun, everyone in the past respected each other and executed their responsibilities,” wrote Mustapher, co-chair for Celebrate Killeen. “I pondered resigning a couple of months ago when leadership changed, however I chose to stay and give 110% thru the transition and have an open mind that new leadership would come on board with an open mind.”
Celebrate Killeen is a subcommittee of KVI, the all-volunteer committee in charge of holding community events under the city of Killeen’s brand name.
In exchange for the volunteers’ efforts, the Killeen City Council allocates $100,000 a year to the nonprofit organization, which operates legally separate from the city despite all of its citizen leadership being council-appointed.
Mustapher’s resignation underscored an internal transition for KVI and the city of Killeen’s Department of Volunteer Services, which has in recent months switched under the control of KerryAnn Frazier, the city’s liaison with the group.
Under Frazier’s leadership, the city of Killeen has taken two ex officio council members off the board and has instituted an ethics policy on committee members intended to bottleneck public communication through Holly.
That bottleneck has made it increasingly difficult to access the group’s financial records — a central concern given the organization is taxpayer-funded.
Last week, the city released financial records for KVI in a Texas Public Information Act request, but city officials have repeatedly deferred questions over city oversight to Holly, an unpaid volunteer serving at the council’s leisure.
The city said last week that KVI’s spending and bylaws are largely monitored within the organization and do not rise to City Manager Ron Olson’s level of oversight. Despite that, the city has indicated it is instituting a stronger hierarchy and tighter restrictions on the organization.
What is KVI?
Killeen Volunteers, Inc., was created in 1993, and is responsible for organizing several community events: the Celebrate Killeen Festival, Christmas Parade, Holiday Under the Stars, Killeen Rodeo, and the Outdoor Decorating Contest, along with other community projects.
Although the committee is funded by the city, and falls under the umbrella of a city department, officials at the city have denied responsibility when it comes to overseeing the group’s activities.
Initial requests to city officials for information drew responses that the KVI was an independently registered 501(c)3, and as such was responsible for its own finances.
Volunteer services, the city department under which KVI falls, is directed by Frazier. However, when asked Dec. 5 if KVI reported to her, Frazier simply said that the group was one of the volunteer branches, and directed the Herald to its chair — Holly. Frazier was asked again about her responsibility with KVI on Dec. 5 and in a follow-up email the next day, to which she replied that she had directed the question to a communications department.
Brett Williams, the city executive director of community services, oversees the volunteer services department but when asked about his involvement with KVI, he, too, directed the Herald to Larry Holly.
The chain of command for KVI runs through Holly, who oversees the group’s subcommittees. Holly then reports to Frazier whose deputy, Levallois Hamilton, is the city’s youth programs specialist, also acts a liaison for citizens. Frazier’s direct superior is Williams, who then reports to Olson.
City oversight
While the city treats KVI as a separate entity, it does include the organization’s finances in its annual financial report and does give council members the power to appoint and depose citizen representatives.
On Friday, Mayor Jose Segarra said two council members used to serve as ex officio voting members on KVI before this year, when the council agreed to take all its members off citizen committees to avoid the appearance of conflict of interests.
Segarra said the council’s only interaction with the group was in August of each year, when KVI comes before the council to request its annual funding. Segarra said the KVI’s funding was relatively stable due to the same events being put on every year.
“We give them the money, and it’s up to them to use it the way we want,” he said.
While the council does not take an active role in monitoring the group’s finances, Segarra said the KVI was required to send its finances to the city each year for inclusion in a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which is required under state law.
Those finances are also reviewed by Belt Harris Pechacek, the city’s external auditor.
Records received by the Herald show expenditures on events and some other expenses, such as rent for an office, copying expenses and training and travel. In the 2015-16 fiscal year, for example, KVI spent over $27,000 on “training and travel,” according to its financial documents. This included sending representatives to the conferences and reimbursing them for mileage and hotels. Office supplies that same year cost a total of over $1,100 for KVI. KVI and its committees also pay approximately $1,500 per event to the city to utilize facilities like the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and the Killeen Community Center.
Last week, Director of Communications Hilary Shine said the city’s interaction with KVI was largely logistical, such as providing material support and facilities for the group’s events.
Celebrate Killeen, in particular, relies on city support for major events like Holiday Under the Stars and the Christmas Parade.
In his resignation letter, Mustapher alluded to new communication barriers between himself and Frazier as an impediment to Celebrate Killeen’s event planning.
“She (Frazier) would make us go through her secretary to get to her, and that never happened before,” Mustapher said. “We had direct access before. I do understand with changes of leadership people change, but ... it’s quicker if we (volunteers) have a dialogue versus going through a middleman, because we might need an answer right now, and with a third party we might not get it until a couple days down the line.”
In his resignation letter, Mustapher said the recent “confusion and chaos” would not have happened had Frazier followed the chain of command rather than making “her own rules.”
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming declined to comment on KVI, saying she was still researching the issue.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King, who was listed on tax documents as a previous citizen rep and secretary for KVI, said she thought having council members on the board could help keep an extra set of eyes on the committee.
“I don’t know what’s going on with KVI, but the people on there do a great job putting on events,” she said.
Herald reporter Artie Phillips contributed to this report.
Celebrate Killeen
2015-16
Parade/floats $11,104.03
Celebrate Killeen Festival $44,923.50
Celebrate Killeen Festival Vendors $5,062.97
Holiday Under the Stars $12,180.89
Labor and decorations $4,437.13
Supplies $1,782.08
Rodeo $9,000
2016-17
Celebrate Killeen Festival $47,710.35
Holiday Under the Stars $36,391.07
Parades/Floats $12,447.48
Supplies $894.47
