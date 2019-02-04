State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, will hold a town hall in Lampasas Thursday, his first since taking his seat as House District 54 representative in January.
Buckley is a first-term representative, and is also a veterinarian in Killeen.
He plans to discuss his legislative priorities, committee assignments and other local topics important to House District 54 during Thursday’s town hall.
“My constituents’ issues are my issues. Hearing from them directly will always be of vital importance to me, and I encourage all of my friends and neighbors in Lampasas County to come out to the Annex on February 7 to get an update on things from Austin and to better inform me on what matters to them,” Buckley said in a Monday news release.
The town hall will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lampasas County Courthouse Annex Conference Room in Lampasas, and will be open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.