A local homebuilder told the Killeen City Council on Tuesday his subdivision would make money for the city, but some residents urged the council to do more research before voting on two requests from developers that their property be annexed.
Local homebuilder Gary Purser Jr. is petitioning for annexation of land adjacent to 5601 Clear Creek Road, which totals approximately 76.459 acres, while WBW Land Investments Limited Partnership is seeking the annexation of land adjacent to 7501 Chaparral Road, totaling approximately 83.01 acres.
The request to start the process of considering both annexation requests was passed on April 9, with a vote of 4-3. Council members Debbie Nash-King, Juan Rivera, Jim Kilpatrick and Butch Menking voted to move forward, while Council members Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson and Steve Harris voted in opposition.
Tuesday was the second and final public hearing on the two annexations requests presented to the Killeen City Council during a special city council meeting.
Nash-King and Johnson were not in attendance for either public hearing Tuesday. Mayor Jose Segarra said both absences were excused.
In the annexation service plan, city staff estimates the city can generate $3,433,175 in revenue through municipalities such as water, sewer and street maintenance.
Purser spoke to the council and responded to the concerned citizens.
“I don’t see why anyone doesn’t want to make $1.1 million over a six-year period. This will not cost the city; it makes money,” he said.
Purser’s Clear Creek Road property would include approximately 257 lots and a school expected to be completed in 2022, according to the annexation service plan.
WBW’s land would comprise of 290 homes at the equal buildout rate over four years — 72.5 homes per year.
During the public hearings, several residents spoke against the annexation.
Mellisa Brown, who has expressed opposition to both annexation petitions since talks began early this year, suggested the final vote not fall on the council but the public.
“I am not anti-development. I feel like we don’t have to rush this,” Brown said. “What is the worst-case scenario if we don’t develop it at this moment?”
Leo Gukeisen, who lives in District 4, said he believes the council should “pause until a traffic analysis is conducted.”
Gary Purser Jr.’s wife, JoAnn Purser, the only person during the public hearings who spoke for the annexation, said voting against it will hurt growth.
“We have for decades been able to provide affordable housing. When you take away building, the affordability will begin to go away,” she said.
Clear Creek
The proposed annexed property addressed as 5601 Clear Creek Road is west of Fort Hood with 109 acres of federally owned property to the south of it and the Estancia West subdivision to the north.
If passed on June 11, the land “will increase Killeen’s population by approximately 738 people, impacting the library’s facilities and potentially affecting accreditation,” the service plan stated.
Purser, the current owner of the property, said the city can expect annual revenue of $400,000 solely from property taxes.
The service plan also stated the property tax valuations are estimated to increase by 3.03% each year through the five-year average in the City’s property valuation.
Ray Shanaa, executive director of planning, said the numbers presented in the plan are based on the current fiscal year numbers.
The city estimates water and sewer revenue at $52,598 in Fiscal Year 2020, $105,195 in FY 2021, and $162,293 in FY 2022.
The service plan also supported Purser’s previous claims stating that an existing 16-foot water transmission main and two 8-foot sewer mains can “adequately serve the entire property.”
Chaparral Road
WBW’s two tracts of land totaling 83.01 acres are located in the southeast corner of the city. Heritage Oaks, a local subdivision, is to the north of it and sparsely developed county property to the east and west.
According to the proposed service plan, Killeen can experience a population increase by approximately 800 people in the area alone.
The impact in water and sewer revenue estimates at $59,351 in Fiscal Year 2020, $118,703 in FY 2021, and $178,054 in FY 2022.
First responders
The service plan also highlighted how the proposed annexations will impact both fire and police departments.
The service plan stated the proposed developments could result in approximately 1,700 additional police service calls annually between the two areas and added average response time of up to 13 minutes and 40 seconds for fire units.
Killeen police have 258 sworn officers and the fire department has 230 civil service personnel.
During the public hearing, residents expressed concern about the annexation causing a strain on both departments.
Shanaa said the departments were considered in the service plan and its fiscal impact is included in the plan for council members to go over before they vote June 11.
